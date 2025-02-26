Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Was Told By A Guy At Work That My Outfit Is Inappropriate And To Not Wear It Again”
Work & Money

“Was Told By A Guy At Work That My Outfit Is Inappropriate And To Not Wear It Again”

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

23

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

You usually get a glimpse into what a company expects its employees to wear during your interview with them. Did the recruiter greet you in a sweater or a jacket? Are they sitting across the table in jeans or pants? If you’re hired, it’s reasonable to expect any questions you still have about the dress code will be answered in the first few days.

However, there seems to have been some sort of miscommunication between Taylor Harley and her employer. She recently came to work in her beloved cherry outfit, but a higher-up told her it was “inappropriate” and that he doesn’t want to see it ever again. Unhappy with the news, Taylor uploaded a video to her TikTok account, saying she just wanted to be herself. But not everyone on the platform sided with her.

RELATED:

    Management can have a variety of complaints about you, some reasonable and others not so much

    Image credits: jm_video / envato (not the actual photo)

    Taylor Harley believes the one she received for her work attire belongs to the second category

    Woman in cherry-patterned outfit sits in office chair, reflecting on workplace attire guidelines.

    Image credits: taylor.harley

    Woman wearing a pink cherry-patterned shirt with "I want to be me" text, smiling confidently.

    Image credits: taylor.harley

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman expressing surprise in a pink sweater with cherries pattern, discussing an outfit considered inappropriate for work.

    Image credits: taylor.harley

    She uploaded a clip to TikTok to express her disappointment

    @taylor.harley I thought it was cute but apparently I’m wrong and I’m actually wearing pajamas🤷‍♀️ #fyp#girls#girlsgirl#oufit#fitcheck♬ Messy – Lola Young

    Judging from the comments the woman left under her video, the dress code at her workplace is pretty loose

    Comments discussing outfit inappropriate for work, mentioning sweats.

    Positive comments on outfit after coworker said it's inappropriate; user appreciates support and shares emotional response.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    However, many of those who saw her outfit sided with her management

    Comment on outfit appropriateness, saying it resembles cute loungewear; indicating approval with 23.1K likes.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing being told an outfit is inappropriate for public, mentioning cute pajamas as casual attire.

    Comment highlighting inappropriate outfit concerns, mentioning pajamas as cute but unsuitable for work.

    Comment about dressing up for home, related to an outfit being called inappropriate at work.

    Comment about inappropriate outfit, suggesting it's pajama-like but emphasizing personal happiness.

    Comment on work outfit, suggests pairing with jeans instead of looking like pajamas.

    Comment discussing workplace outfits and appropriate dress code expectations in an office setting.

    Some did support her choice of clothes, as they believe what you wear to work doesn’t matter

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing an outfit, mentioning loungewear, pajamas, and styling tips for a work setting.

    Comment on inappropriate outfit advice at work, mentioning cherries' symbolism with crying emoji reaction.

    Comment screenshot discussing inappropriate outfit advice at work.

    Comment reacting to criticism of inappropriate outfit with curiosity about the critic's clothing choice.

    Comment discussing if an outfit is work-appropriate, emphasizes dress not affecting skills.

    Comment about re-wearing an outfit despite being told it's inappropriate for work.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on outfit choice, supporting personal expression.

    Comment discussing dress code and personal outfit choices at work.

    Comment about work outfit appropriateness with dancing emojis and user reaction.

    Comment discussing an outfit deemed inappropriate at work, mentioning cherry earrings and green glasses.

    The third group said the answer to the question of whether it’s appropriate or not ultimately lies within the type of company the woman works for

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing outfit appropriateness for work, mentioning differing office standards and personal opinion on its cuteness.

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    23

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    23

    Open list comments

    3

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Read less »
    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Read less »
    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

    Read less »
    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    madeleinefitzsimons avatar
    madeleine f
    madeleine f
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She looks very cute, however I believe in an office environment it would be more appropriate wearing at least other pants with the top. There is a reason for 'unwritten' rules in society. One of them is to make interaction smooth between individuals and also create a feel for professionalism. I think people who dress in lounge wear outside the home, eat on public transport, go to the shop in pj's are simply rude. Just by their actions they claim general public space as their own private.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    benazizaoussama avatar
    Ben Aziza
    Ben Aziza
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Kinda unhinged that last part. Unless they are being loud and obnoxious ppl in public can do what they want...

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My husband and I own our own business. I run the office at home. When I asked my boss about working in PJs or any other casual wear, I made the executive decision that it was fine by me, and I allowed myself to wear whatever TF I felt like wearing. Iafter decades of having to abide by the often ludicrous dress codes of some companies, and being reprimanded by my manager for wearing something that was an exact duo,I ate of what was being worn by people in another department that their manager had no issue with, I can say with authority that it’s good to be the queen.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    madeleinefitzsimons avatar
    madeleine f
    madeleine f
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She looks very cute, however I believe in an office environment it would be more appropriate wearing at least other pants with the top. There is a reason for 'unwritten' rules in society. One of them is to make interaction smooth between individuals and also create a feel for professionalism. I think people who dress in lounge wear outside the home, eat on public transport, go to the shop in pj's are simply rude. Just by their actions they claim general public space as their own private.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    benazizaoussama avatar
    Ben Aziza
    Ben Aziza
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Kinda unhinged that last part. Unless they are being loud and obnoxious ppl in public can do what they want...

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My husband and I own our own business. I run the office at home. When I asked my boss about working in PJs or any other casual wear, I made the executive decision that it was fine by me, and I allowed myself to wear whatever TF I felt like wearing. Iafter decades of having to abide by the often ludicrous dress codes of some companies, and being reprimanded by my manager for wearing something that was an exact duo,I ate of what was being worn by people in another department that their manager had no issue with, I can say with authority that it’s good to be the queen.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Work & Money
    Homepage
    Trending
    Work & Money
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Work & Money Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda