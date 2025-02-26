“Was Told By A Guy At Work That My Outfit Is Inappropriate And To Not Wear It Again”
You usually get a glimpse into what a company expects its employees to wear during your interview with them. Did the recruiter greet you in a sweater or a jacket? Are they sitting across the table in jeans or pants? If you’re hired, it’s reasonable to expect any questions you still have about the dress code will be answered in the first few days.
However, there seems to have been some sort of miscommunication between Taylor Harley and her employer. She recently came to work in her beloved cherry outfit, but a higher-up told her it was “inappropriate” and that he doesn’t want to see it ever again. Unhappy with the news, Taylor uploaded a video to her TikTok account, saying she just wanted to be herself. But not everyone on the platform sided with her.
Management can have a variety of complaints about you, some reasonable and others not so much
Image credits: jm_video / envato (not the actual photo)
Taylor Harley believes the one she received for her work attire belongs to the second category
Image credits: taylor.harley
Image credits: taylor.harley
Image credits: taylor.harley
She uploaded a clip to TikTok to express her disappointment
@taylor.harley I thought it was cute but apparently I’m wrong and I’m actually wearing pajamas🤷♀️ #fyp#girls#girlsgirl#oufit#fitcheck♬ Messy – Lola Young
Judging from the comments the woman left under her video, the dress code at her workplace is pretty loose
However, many of those who saw her outfit sided with her management
Some did support her choice of clothes, as they believe what you wear to work doesn’t matter
The third group said the answer to the question of whether it’s appropriate or not ultimately lies within the type of company the woman works for
She looks very cute, however I believe in an office environment it would be more appropriate wearing at least other pants with the top. There is a reason for 'unwritten' rules in society. One of them is to make interaction smooth between individuals and also create a feel for professionalism. I think people who dress in lounge wear outside the home, eat on public transport, go to the shop in pj's are simply rude. Just by their actions they claim general public space as their own private.
Kinda unhinged that last part. Unless they are being loud and obnoxious ppl in public can do what they want...
My husband and I own our own business. I run the office at home. When I asked my boss about working in PJs or any other casual wear, I made the executive decision that it was fine by me, and I allowed myself to wear whatever TF I felt like wearing. Iafter decades of having to abide by the often ludicrous dress codes of some companies, and being reprimanded by my manager for wearing something that was an exact duo,I ate of what was being worn by people in another department that their manager had no issue with, I can say with authority that it’s good to be the queen.
