“AITAH For Bringing A Dish From My Culture To My In-Laws’ Family Reunion?”

Interracial marriages bring about the melding of cultures that enable beautiful, eye-opening experiences for the couple and their families. However, racism can be the ugly downside that unfortunately still exists today.

A Chinese-American woman had to go through such an unpleasant episode during a gathering with her in-laws when she brought her cultural dish. Her mother-in-law rejected it, and her husband brushed off the incident like it was nothing.

The woman is now rethinking her marriage based on her upset family’s suggestions. You’ll find the entire story as you scroll down, along with some outraged responses from readers.

Interracial marriages will always be complicated

The couple in the story is part of the growing number of interracial couples in the United States. As of 2021, 19% of marriages in the country involve people from different racial backgrounds, a significant jump from the 11% from two decades prior.

Yet, even with these supposed improvements, interracial marriages remain problematic for the couple. Couples therapist Dr. Racine Henry says it will likely always be that way because such unions are “multi-layered.”

“There comes into play a lot more barriers than what a non-interracial couple will have to face,” she explained in an interview with CBS News.

Dr. Henry used Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as an example of how prejudice remains within interracial families. During her pregnancy, Markle had been worried that their son wouldn’t be granted security and a title and that the color of his skin may be an issue.

If such a problem arises in the royal family, it can happen among normal people.

“No matter how much status or money or privilege you might have, racism is always going to find you,” Dr. Henry pointed out.

A marriage that causes distress is not worth staying in

The author was clearly distraught by her mother-in-law’s actions and her husband’s inaction. In an interview with Mind Body Green, licensed marriage and family therapist Weena Cullins, LCMF, expressed that these are good enough reasons to leave a marriage.

According to relationship coach Kim Polinder, a lack of accountability is another dealbreaker in a marriage.

“Couples get so busy defending themselves that empathy gets lost in the conversation,” she told TODAY.

In this case, the man brushed off the incident without holding his mother responsible for such disgraceful behavior. He also allowed his wife to suffer through such an embarrassing and heartbreaking ordeal.

The author said it herself: her husband does not seem to see why the incident was a big deal. He likely won’t change, and she is already starting to doubt their relationship.

However, the racism is the biggest problem in this story. She will likely experience more of it in the future, and it would be best for her to either distance herself or go for the worst-case scenario and file for divorce. Keeping her peace must be her top priority.

Commenters rallied behind the woman and piled on her mother-in-law and husband

