ADVERTISEMENT

Cats have a way of making everyday life feel a little less ordinary. They can turn a quiet afternoon into something rather comedic without even moving more than a whisker. This time around, we are bringing together some of the funniest moments caught on camera, the kind that make you laugh before you even realise you’re smiling.

"Important Animal Images" page, which has been known for sharing some rather hilarious images of pets in all their unfiltered glory, has turned to cats this time around. Whether it’s the look they give when they’re clearly judging you, the strange places they choose to nap, or the dramatic flair they bring to something as simple as sitting in a box, cats have a talent for keeping things interesting. These pictures are a reminder of why the internet loves cats, and why the said content remains popular to this day.

More info: Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Curious cat with wide eyes looking at food on a table, capturing hilarious cat moments that prove cats rule the internet.

impanimal Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Four cat figurines and one real cat with similar markings lined up on a wooden floor showing hilarious cat moments.

    impanimal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Two cats, one black and one white, cuddling in a bed showing funny and adorable cat moments from viral animal images.

    impanimal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Two black and white cats with unique markings, one adult and one kitten, showcasing hilarious cat moments on the internet.

    impanimal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Lazy cat lying on plastic container with small fan nearby, showcasing hilarious cat moments from important animal images.

    impanimal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Angry orange and white cat standing on hind legs in a fighting pose, with another cat lying in the background.

    impanimal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Small black and white kitten and mouse held side by side, showcasing hilarious cat moments that prove cats rule the internet.

    impanimal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Cat peacefully sleeping tucked in a blanket next to a pillow with a man's face, showing hilarious cat moments.

    impanimal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Black and white kitten making a funny heart-shaped pattern with its fur, showcasing hilarious cat moments on the internet.

    impanimal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Tabby cat sitting on person’s back while spilled cat food and broken bowl lie on the floor showing hilarious cat moments.

    impanimal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Boy in a yellow shirt offering a rose to a gray tabby cat sitting on a green pavement outdoors.

    impanimal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Close-up of a relaxed cat with a person and another cat blurred in the background, showcasing hilarious cat moments.

    impanimal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Gray cat standing on tiled floor with one paw on packaged meat in a store, capturing hilarious cat moments on the internet.

    impanimal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Sleeping orange cat wearing a pink crab hat, showcasing one of the hilarious cat moments that prove cats rule the internet.

    impanimal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Black cat stretched out between person's legs on bed, showcasing a hilarious cat moment that proves cats rule the internet.

    impanimal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Sleeping kitten cuddling closely with a child under a blanket, showcasing adorable cat moments from important animal images.

    impanimal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Tabby cat sniffing red and green leaves in a close-up shot, showcasing hilarious cat moments from important animal images.

    impanimal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Black and white cat lying on floor showing heart-shaped mark on paw, a funny cat moment from popular internet images.

    impanimal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Two cats play-fighting on a tiled floor while a person works at a desk in the background in a home office.

    impanimal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Cat with unusual dark fur patterns on head resembling eyebrows sitting on wooden beam in rustic setting, funny cat moment.

    impanimal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #21

    Orange cat resting on a bed above a child lying on the floor, showcasing hilarious cat moments and cats ruling the internet.

    impanimal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #22

    Cat lying on back buried in litter inside pink cat box, showing one paw and looking toward camera, hilarious cat moments.

    impanimal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Three cats grooming each other on a bed while a kitten watches, showcasing hilarious cat moments and their internet charm.

    impanimal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #24

    Sleeping orange kitten cuddling a human foot on tiled floor, showcasing adorable cat moments that prove cats rule the internet.

    impanimal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Hairless cat wearing a colorful outfit licking a treat from a tube held by a person indoors, funny cat moments.

    impanimal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    Two children playing with a cat on the floor next to a bowl with a fish, capturing hilarious cat moments at home.

    impanimal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #27

    Gray cat curled up and sleeping on a small bed in a miniature room, showcasing hilarious cat moments on the internet.

    impanimal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Two adult cats and two kittens cuddling and sleeping on a colorful floral blanket, showcasing hilarious cat moments.

    impanimal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Fluffy white kitten playfully biting a hand, showing funny cat moments that prove cats rule the internet.

    impanimal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    Cat paw with black and pink pads held gently by a hand with green and black nail polish in a close-up.

    impanimal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #31

    Boy carrying a white kitten through flooded street, showcasing one of the hilarious cat moments that prove cats rule the internet.

    impanimal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Young girl in a casual outfit watching a phone screen with two curious cats on a black leather couch indoors.

    impanimal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Person shopping with a white cat wearing a red harness backpack, showcasing hilarious cat moments proving cats rule the internet.

    impanimal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Woman in floral dress pointing at funny cats playing and interacting on a shiny floor in a home setting.

    impanimal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #35

    Two hilarious cats in a playful moment near a gate, showcasing funny cat moments that prove cats rule the internet.

    impanimal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Woman pushing cart with an orange cat clinging to her back in a busy street, showcasing hilarious cat moments online.

    impanimal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    A close-up of a cat with its newborn kitten held by hands in blue gloves, capturing hilarious cat moments.

    impanimal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!