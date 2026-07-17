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Cats have a remarkable ability to turn even the most ordinary situation into something worth photographing. The Facebook page Important Animal Images collects these kinds of memorable moments. Alongside plenty of wholesome, funny, and wonderfully random content featuring animals of all shapes and sizes, the page regularly shares cat photos that capture everything people love about these furry troublemakers, from their dramatic reactions and questionable decisions to their unexpectedly sweet behavior.

Bored Panda has featured the page several times before. Our previous cat-focused collection celebrated some of the funniest feline moments caught on camera, while another recent compilation brought together all kinds of amusing and adorable creatures shared by the page. This time, however, we are once again handing the spotlight entirely to cats.

Scroll down to enjoy the collection, upvote the photos that made you smile the most, and tell us in the comments which cat managed to win you over.

More info: Facebook