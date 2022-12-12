With AI on the rise, we see more and more artwork made with the help of description-based software. It is amazing what our words can create, and it is interesting to think that good writing someday might overcome photography. Obviously, you wouldn't be able to capture true moments that happened, but you can very well create images of events and people that have never existed.

Dimitar Karanikolov, an architect, who has gained a lot of attention through his photographs, has also released a series of photographic portraits of shamans and healers from different parts of the world called Imaginary Shamans. In this series, you will see realistic-looking images of people that are not real. As Dimitar described, this is "AI travel photography".

To understand more about what goes into a description to make such detailed imagery, Bored Panda got in touch with the author. See the interview below and let us know in the comments how these pictures make you feel, Pandas.

