We're excited to reveal the winners of AAP Magazine’s 43rd photo contest, where the theme of Colors bursts to life in vibrant and unexpected ways. This year’s edition is a feast for the eyes, spotlighting how photographers from around the world harness color to tell powerful stories and evoke emotions that transcend language.

Color isn’t just about brightness or contrast; it’s a way of seeing and feeling. Each of the 25 winners—selected from 15 countries across 4 continents—brings a unique vision to the theme, capturing shades that express the full spectrum of human experience. From bold, striking palettes to soft, dreamy pastels, these images invite viewers into rich worlds of mood, memory, and movement.

More info: all-about-photo.com | Facebook | Instagram