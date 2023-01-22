I’m An Artist And I Create Small Animal Paintings (10 Pics)
I am an oil and watercolor artist. In 2022, I began creating small watercolor paintings of various animals, each measuring approximately 5 by 5 inches. I strive to include as many details as possible in each piece.
This post may include affiliate links.
I love all of them, but my favourites are Bat!cat and Wizard!raccoon. You're very talented.
Thank you so much! I’m glad you love them! They’re my bestsellers actually 😅
I love all of them, but my favourites are Bat!cat and Wizard!raccoon. You're very talented.
Thank you so much! I’m glad you love them! They’re my bestsellers actually 😅