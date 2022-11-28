7submissions
I’m A 15 Year Old Self-Taught Artist, And This Is My Progress Over The Last Few Years
I’ve been making art in many different mediums since I was 7. These chosen artworks of mine document that, and I hope to encourage everyone, especially kids and teens, to start art!
I’d also appreciate any constructive criticism or comments! Well, here they are, from most recent to least recently made.
Hyperrealistic Money (Age 15)
Milkyway Bar (It Looks Better In Real Life) (Age 15)
Oil Painting That Took 4.5 Hours (Age 14)
White Gel Pen On Black Paper (Age 14)
Cobra And Mongoose (Age 14)
3 X 3 Oil Paintings (Age 13)
Cheap Pastel Bluebird (Age 7)
Lol the bluebird 😊
Amazing! Great work and progress.
This is fantastic! Keep going! 😊
