I’ve been making art in many different mediums since I was 7. These chosen artworks of mine document that, and I hope to encourage everyone, especially kids and teens, to start art!

I’d also appreciate any constructive criticism or comments! Well, here they are, from most recent to least recently made.

#1

Hyperrealistic Money (Age 15)

#2

Milkyway Bar (It Looks Better In Real Life) (Age 15)

#3

Oil Painting That Took 4.5 Hours (Age 14)

#4

White Gel Pen On Black Paper (Age 14)

#5

Cobra And Mongoose (Age 14)

#6

3 X 3 Oil Paintings (Age 13)

#7

Cheap Pastel Bluebird (Age 7)

