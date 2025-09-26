ADVERTISEMENT

Back in 2020, we first introduced our readers to the brilliant pop mash-up illustrations of Aaron Craig. Now, five years later, we’re just as impressed by his work – if not even more so. Craig’s art is a perfect mix of nostalgia and pop culture, blending classic cartoon characters with modern icons in ways that feel fresh, surprising, and full of personality.

One thing is clear: the artist continues to reinvent how we experience nostalgia, proving that cartoons aren’t just for kids – they’re timeless symbols that stay with us forever.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | aaroncraig.co