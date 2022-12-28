My name is Martin Smatana and I am a director of animated films and an illustrator based in Prague, Czech Republic. Every week I pick one good news story from the newspaper and create an illustration to go with it. Since I love recycling and upcycling, every illustration is made from old secondhand clothes and discarded textiles.

My book "A Year of Good News" shows 52 illustrated good news stories which happened in the world during the last year. I hope these positive stories will help to reinforce people´s belief that even in the worst of times, people make many good things happen and that even the tiniest, most inconspicuous gestures can make our world a better place.

Have a Merry Christmas and a happy New Year of good news!

More info: Instagram | smatana.com | Facebook