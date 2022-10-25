#1

On cloud nine.

Meaning: feeling very happy.

Community Member
44 minutes ago

Hmmm... Looks like I'm on cloud 0

#2

Left out in the cold.

Meaning: to be ignored.

Community Member
43 minutes ago

Me :D

#3

Crying wolf.

Meaning: to ask for help when you don’t actually need it.

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
53 minutes ago

Another strange wording. Only half an explanation. "What does it mean to cry wolf? If someone cries wolf, they say that there is a problem when there is not, with the result that people do not believe them when there really is a problem."

#4

Born with a silver spoon in one’s mouth.

Meaning: someone who was born in a wealthy and successful family.

Community Member
43 minutes ago

NOT! Me :D

#5

It takes two to tango.

Meaning: only one person is not enough to make something happen.

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
54 minutes ago

That "Meaning" is worded strange, and wrong. "What does the proverb it takes two to tango mean? idiom saying. said when you want to emphasize that both people involved in a difficult situation must accept the blame, or that an activity needs two people who are willing to take part for it to happen: She may want to argue, but it takes two to tango and I won't stoop to her level."

#6

Hold your horses.

Meaning: wait a moment/slow down.

Community Member
44 minutes ago

Tell that to the middle schoolers.

#7

To hit the books.

Meaning: study hard.

#8

The elephant in the room.

Meaning: an obvious problem that people do not want to talk about.

Community Member
42 minutes ago (edited)

hmmm... I wonder if they said that when I was born... "Look, you have a bouncy baby girl....Oh my! An elephant!"

#9

So far so good.

Meaning: things are going well.

#10

Add insult to injury.

Meaning: to make a bad situation worse.

#11

Bite the bullet.

Meaning: to decide to do something that is difficult or unpleasant, but necessary.

#12

Full of beans.

Meaning: someone who is energetic or enthusiastic.

#13

Hit the road.

Meaning: to leave somewhere or start a journey.

#14

Smell a rat.

Meaning: to suspect someone is a traitor or behaving illegally.

#15

Steal someone's thunder.

Meaning: to take attention or praise away from someone else’s accomplishments by outdoing them with your own.

#16

Wouldn't be caught dead.

Meaning: dislike or would never do something.

#17

Shoot from the hip.

Meaning: to speak bluntly or rashly without thinking carefully.

#18

Get your act together.

Meaning: get organized and do things effectively.

#19

Hit the sack.

Meaning: go to sleep.

#20

Good things come to those who wait.

Meaning: to have patience.

#21

Up in arms.

Meaning: being angry about something.

#22

Scrape the barrel.

Meaning: making the most of the worst situations because you can’t do anything about it.

#23

Pull someone’s leg.

Meaning: to play a practical joke.

#24

It’s the best thing since sliced bread.

Meaning: it’s really, really good.

#25

Take it with a pinch of salt.

Meaning: don’t take it too seriously.

#26

See eye to eye.

Meaning: to agree completely.

#27

As right as rain.

Meaning: perfect, amazing.

#28

Beat around the bush.

Meaning: to avoid talking about what’s important.

#29

Sell like hot cakes.

Meaning: to be bought quickly and in large numbers.

#30

Boil the ocean.

Meaning: taking up an almost impossible or overly ambitious project.

#31

A snowball effect.

Meaning: a situation in which one action causes many other similar actions.

#32

Don’t cry over spilt milk.

Meaning: do not cry over the situation which can not be fixed.

#33

By the skin of your teeth.

Meaning: to just barely get by or make it.

#34

Snug as a bug in a rug.

Meaning: cozy and warm.

#35

Take a rain check.

Meaning: to postpone a plan.

#36

Call it a day.

Meaning: stop working on something.

#37

Go cold turkey.

Meaning: suddenly quit addictive or dangerous behavior such as smoking or drinking alcohol.

#38

Face the music.

Meaning: deal with the reality of the situation and accept all the consequences, whether good or bad.

#39

One-trick pony.

Meaning: a person with only one talent or area of expertise.

Lärry
Lärry
Community Member
45 minutes ago

Fachidiot

#40

To get your wires crossed.

Meaning: to misunderstand another person particularly because you thought that they were talking about one thing when they were actually talking about another thing.

#41

To be left in the dark.

Meaning: when someone doesn’t receive all the appropriate information that tells the whole story.

#42

A blessing in disguise.

Meaning: a good thing that seemed bad at first.

#43

To get a taste of your own medicine.

Meaning: to be treated the way you’ve treated others.

#44

To go down in flames.

Meaning: to fail miserably at something.

#45

To have bigger fish to fry.

Meaning: to have more important things to do.

#46

At the eleventh hour.

Meaning: complete something at the very last minute before it’s too late.

#47

It’s raining cats and dogs.

Meaning: raining very hard.

#48

Steal one’s thunder.

Meaning: to take credit for someone else’s work or achievements.

#49

Read the riot act.

Meaning: to reprimand someone for behaving badly, with the intention of improving that person’s behavior.

#50

Bite off more than one can chew.

Meaning: trying to do something which is too difficult for them.

#51

Cost a bomb.

Meaning: something very expensive.

#52

Cut someone some slack.

Meaning: to avoid being critical or judgmental of someone.

#53

Don't run before you can walk.

Meaning: a warning not to try something difficult before you understand the basics

#54

Ignorance is bliss.

Meaning: sometimes it’s better not to know all the facts about something.

#55

Jump ship.

Meaning: to leave or abandon a difficult situation.

#56

Leave no stone unturned.

Meaning: to do everything you can to achieve something.

#57

Not one's cup of tea.

Meaning: something you don’t like or are not interested in.

#58

Pigs might fly.

Meaning: something that will never happen.

#59

Shed light on.

Meaning: to reveal information about something or to clarify something.

#60

Sit tight.

Meaning: to wait patiently.

#61

Speak of the devil.

Meaning: when the person you are talking about appears unexpectedly.

#62

The best of both words.

Meaning: all the advantages of two different situations and none of the disadvantages.

#63

Bell the cat.

Meaning: to undertake a risky or dangerous task.

#64

A bolt from the blue.

Meaning: a sudden, unexpected event.

#65

Call a spade a spade.

Meaning: to speak the truth even if it’s unpleasant.

#66

Take a back seat.

Meaning: choosing not to be in a position of responsibility.

#67

Draw first blood.

Meaning: the first point or advantage gained in a contest.

#68

Swan Song.

Meaning: the last piece of work of an artist before his/her death.

#69

Your guess is as good as mine.

Meaning: do not know something.

#70

Back against the wall.

Meaning: stuck in a difficult situation with no escape.

#71

Under the weather.

Meaning: to feel ill.

#72

The ball is in your court.

Meaning: it is up to you.

#73

Spill the beans.

Meaning: to give away a secret.

#74

Sat on the fence.

Meaning: to be undecided.

#75

Through thick and thin.

Meaning: to be loyal no matter what.

#76

Once in a blue moon.

Meaning: very rarely.

#77

Come rain or shine.

Meaning: no matter what.

#78

Go down in flames.

Meaning: to fail spectacularly.

#79

You can say that again.

Meaning: that’s true.

#80

Jump on the bandwagon.

Meaning: following a trend.

#81

Miss the boat.

Meaning: too late on something.

#82

Burn your boats/bridges.

Meaning: destroy all possible ways of going back to that situation.

#83

Run around in circles.

Meaning: putting efforts into something that is not a worthwhile result.

#84

Cut corners.

Meaning: choose to do something in an easier and least expensive manner.

#85

Keep an ear to the ground.

Meaning: staying informed and updated about everything.

#86

Eat like a horse.

Meaning: eating too much.

#87

Down for the count.

Meaning: giving up.

#88

You can say that again.

Meaning: it's absolutely true about something.

#89

To hit the nail on the head.

Meaning: to do exactly the right thing.

#90

To be as right as rain.

Meaning: to feel healthy or well again.

#91

Like two peas in a pod.

Meaning: two people who are always together.

#92

A penny for your thoughts.

Meaning: say what's on your head.

#93

In full swing.

Meaning: something that is currently in process and moving efficiently along.

#94

Third time’s a charm.

Meaning: to describe that the first two times did not work, but it will work on your third try.

#95

Back to the drawing board.

Meaning: to start over.

#96

A sandwich short of a picnic.

Meaning: a humorous way of saying someone is stupid or a bit crazy.

#97

A stone's throw.

Meaning: something is very close or near.

#98

All ears.

Meaning: waiting to hear about something too hard.

#99

Barking up the wrong tree.

Meaning: to be wrong or misguided about the reason for something.

#100

Between a rock and a hard place.

Meaning: to be in a difficult situation where both options are bad.

#101

Bob's your uncle.

Meaning: to say that a set of instructions or task is simple.

#102

Call a spade a spade.

Meaning: to state the truth about something even if it’s unpopular or unpleasant.

#103

Chinese whispers.

Meaning: information or rumors that have been passed on by many people and are no longer reliable.

#104

Couch potato.

Meaning: a person who doesn’t do much exercise and spends a lot of time on the sofa watching television.

#105

Cut to the chace.

Meaning: to get directly to the point when speaking.

#106

Don't give up the day job.

Meaning: a humorous way to tell someone they’re not very good at something.

#107

Heard it on the grapevine.

Meaning: to hear news about something from someone else, not directly.

#108

Sleep on it.

Meaning: to delay making a decision for a short period of time.

#109

Spanner in the works.

Meaning: something that prevents or disrupts an event from happening.

#110

Taste of one's own medicine.

Meaning: when someone does something unpleasant and the same is wished on him/her.

#111

The ball is in your court.

Meaning: to take the initiative or make the next move.

#112

The final straw.

Meaning: the last in a series of bad things to happen.

#113

Wild goose chase.

Meaning: a hopeless pursuit.

#114

Over my dead body.

Meaning: to do everything you can to prevent something.

#115

In the same boat.

Meaning: two or more persons are in the same difficult situation.

#116

Have your heart in your mouth.

Meaning: feeling extremely nervous.

#117

Not the only fish in the sea.

Meaning: not the only suitable thing or person one can find.

#118

Egg on your face.

Meaning: look stupid and face embarrassment because of something you’ve done.

#119

A black sheep.

Meaning: being a disgrace for the family.

#120

Looking to your laurels.

Meaning: not being lost in your achievements and losing the sight of what is supposed to happen.

#121

Lose your marbles.

Meaning: to go insane.

#122

Read between the lines.

Meaning: understanding the real message behind something.

#123

A cold day in July.

Meaning: something that will never happen.

#124

Break a leg.

Meaning: to wish someone luck.

#125

Break fresh/ new ground.

Meaning: doing something that has never been done before.

#126

Blow hot and cold.

Meaning: alternate inconsistently between moods and actions.

#127

Throw caution to the wind.

Meaning: to take a risk.

#128

Green fingers.

Meaning: to be good at gardening.

#129

Cross that bridge when come to it.

Meaning: to deal with something when it happens rather than worrying about it before.

#130

The pot calling the kettle black.

Meaning: used to convey that the criticisms a person is aiming at someone else could equally well apply to themselves.

#131

Play your cards right.

Meaning: to behave or work in a way that gives you an advantage or improves your odds of success.

#132

Beside yourself with joy.

Meaning: to be extremely happy.

#133

Fish out of water.

Meaning: to be out of your comfort zone.

#134

Straight from the Horse’s mouth.

Meaning: directly from the person involved.

#135

Has bigger fish to fry.

Meaning: has more important work to do.

#136

Play devil’s advocate.

Meaning: to argue, just for the sake of it.

#137

Rain on someone’s parade.

Meaning: to spoil a moment.

#138

The whole nine yards.

Meaning: everything, all the way.

#139

Ring a bell.

Meaning: it reminds you of something, but you cannot remember exactly what it is.

#140

Cry for the moon.


Meaning: to ask for something that is rather difficult.

#141

Give it a whirl.

Meaning: to give something a try.

#142

Step up your game.

Meaning: to start performing better.

#143

Look before you leap.

Meaning: calculate the risks before advancing towards a possibility.

#144

Play by the ear.

Meaning: to improvise.

#145

Ignorance is bliss.

Meaning: better off not knowing some things.

#146

Blow off steam.

Meaning: experiencing strong feelings like anger or stress.

#147

Fair and square.

Meaning: being direct or fair.

#148

Bear a grudge.

Meaning: to continue to feel angry or unfriendly for someone or something because of a particular past incident.

