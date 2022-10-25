#1 On cloud nine.



Meaning: feeling very happy.

#2 Left out in the cold.



Meaning: to be ignored.

#3 Crying wolf.



Meaning: to ask for help when you don’t actually need it.

#4 Born with a silver spoon in one’s mouth.



Meaning: someone who was born in a wealthy and successful family.

#5 It takes two to tango.



Meaning: only one person is not enough to make something happen.

#6 Hold your horses.



Meaning: wait a moment/slow down.

#7 To hit the books.



Meaning: study hard.

#8 The elephant in the room.



Meaning: an obvious problem that people do not want to talk about.

#9 So far so good.



Meaning: things are going well.

#10 Add insult to injury.



Meaning: to make a bad situation worse.

#11 Bite the bullet.



Meaning: to decide to do something that is difficult or unpleasant, but necessary.

#12 Full of beans.



Meaning: someone who is energetic or enthusiastic.

#13 Hit the road.



Meaning: to leave somewhere or start a journey.

#14 Smell a rat.



Meaning: to suspect someone is a traitor or behaving illegally.

#15 Steal someone's thunder.



Meaning: to take attention or praise away from someone else’s accomplishments by outdoing them with your own.

#16 Wouldn't be caught dead.



Meaning: dislike or would never do something.

#17 Shoot from the hip.



Meaning: to speak bluntly or rashly without thinking carefully.

#18 Get your act together.



Meaning: get organized and do things effectively.

#19 Hit the sack.



Meaning: go to sleep.

#20 Good things come to those who wait.



Meaning: to have patience.

#21 Up in arms.



Meaning: being angry about something.

#22 Scrape the barrel.



Meaning: making the most of the worst situations because you can’t do anything about it.

#23 Pull someone’s leg.



Meaning: to play a practical joke.

#24 It’s the best thing since sliced bread.



Meaning: it’s really, really good.

#25 Take it with a pinch of salt.



Meaning: don’t take it too seriously.

#26 See eye to eye.



Meaning: to agree completely.

#27 As right as rain.



Meaning: perfect, amazing.

#28 Beat around the bush.



Meaning: to avoid talking about what’s important.

#29 Sell like hot cakes.



Meaning: to be bought quickly and in large numbers.

#30 Boil the ocean.



Meaning: taking up an almost impossible or overly ambitious project.

#31 A snowball effect.



Meaning: a situation in which one action causes many other similar actions.

#32 Don’t cry over spilt milk.



Meaning: do not cry over the situation which can not be fixed.

#33 By the skin of your teeth.



Meaning: to just barely get by or make it.

#34 Snug as a bug in a rug.



Meaning: cozy and warm.

#35 Take a rain check.



Meaning: to postpone a plan.

#36 Call it a day.



Meaning: stop working on something.

#37 Go cold turkey.



Meaning: suddenly quit addictive or dangerous behavior such as smoking or drinking alcohol.

#38 Face the music.



Meaning: deal with the reality of the situation and accept all the consequences, whether good or bad.

#39 One-trick pony.



Meaning: a person with only one talent or area of expertise.

#40 To get your wires crossed.



Meaning: to misunderstand another person particularly because you thought that they were talking about one thing when they were actually talking about another thing.

#41 To be left in the dark.



Meaning: when someone doesn’t receive all the appropriate information that tells the whole story.

#42 A blessing in disguise.



Meaning: a good thing that seemed bad at first.

#43 To get a taste of your own medicine.



Meaning: to be treated the way you’ve treated others.

#44 To go down in flames.



Meaning: to fail miserably at something.

#45 To have bigger fish to fry.



Meaning: to have more important things to do.

#46 At the eleventh hour.



Meaning: complete something at the very last minute before it’s too late.

#47 It’s raining cats and dogs.



Meaning: raining very hard.

#49 Read the riot act.



Meaning: to reprimand someone for behaving badly, with the intention of improving that person’s behavior.

#50 Bite off more than one can chew.



Meaning: trying to do something which is too difficult for them.

#51 Cost a bomb.



Meaning: something very expensive.

#52 Cut someone some slack.



Meaning: to avoid being critical or judgmental of someone.

#53 Don't run before you can walk.



Meaning: a warning not to try something difficult before you understand the basics

#54 Ignorance is bliss.



Meaning: sometimes it’s better not to know all the facts about something.

#55 Jump ship.



Meaning: to leave or abandon a difficult situation.

#56 Leave no stone unturned.



Meaning: to do everything you can to achieve something.

#57 Not one's cup of tea.



Meaning: something you don’t like or are not interested in.

#58 Pigs might fly.



Meaning: something that will never happen.

#59 Shed light on.



Meaning: to reveal information about something or to clarify something.

#60 Sit tight.



Meaning: to wait patiently.

#61 Speak of the devil.



Meaning: when the person you are talking about appears unexpectedly.

#62 The best of both words.



Meaning: all the advantages of two different situations and none of the disadvantages.

#63 Bell the cat.



Meaning: to undertake a risky or dangerous task.

#64 A bolt from the blue.



Meaning: a sudden, unexpected event.

#65 Call a spade a spade.



Meaning: to speak the truth even if it’s unpleasant.

#66 Take a back seat.



Meaning: choosing not to be in a position of responsibility.

#67 Draw first blood.



Meaning: the first point or advantage gained in a contest.

#68 Swan Song.



Meaning: the last piece of work of an artist before his/her death.

#69 Your guess is as good as mine.



Meaning: do not know something.

#70 Back against the wall.



Meaning: stuck in a difficult situation with no escape.

#71 Under the weather.



Meaning: to feel ill.

#72 The ball is in your court.



Meaning: it is up to you.

#73 Spill the beans.



Meaning: to give away a secret.

#74 Sat on the fence.



Meaning: to be undecided.

#75 Through thick and thin.



Meaning: to be loyal no matter what.

#76 Once in a blue moon.



Meaning: very rarely.

#77 Come rain or shine.



Meaning: no matter what.

#79 You can say that again.



Meaning: that’s true.

#80 Jump on the bandwagon.



Meaning: following a trend.

#81 Miss the boat.



Meaning: too late on something.

#82 Burn your boats/bridges.



Meaning: destroy all possible ways of going back to that situation.

#83 Run around in circles.



Meaning: putting efforts into something that is not a worthwhile result.

#84 Cut corners.



Meaning: choose to do something in an easier and least expensive manner.

#85 Keep an ear to the ground.



Meaning: staying informed and updated about everything.

#86 Eat like a horse.



Meaning: eating too much.

#87 Down for the count.



Meaning: giving up.

#89 To hit the nail on the head.



Meaning: to do exactly the right thing.

#90 To be as right as rain.



Meaning: to feel healthy or well again.

#91 Like two peas in a pod.



Meaning: two people who are always together.

#92 A penny for your thoughts.



Meaning: say what's on your head.

#93 In full swing.



Meaning: something that is currently in process and moving efficiently along.

#94 Third time’s a charm.



Meaning: to describe that the first two times did not work, but it will work on your third try.

#95 Back to the drawing board.



Meaning: to start over.

#96 A sandwich short of a picnic.



Meaning: a humorous way of saying someone is stupid or a bit crazy.

#97 A stone's throw.



Meaning: something is very close or near.

#98 All ears.



Meaning: waiting to hear about something too hard.

#99 Barking up the wrong tree.



Meaning: to be wrong or misguided about the reason for something.

#100 Between a rock and a hard place.



Meaning: to be in a difficult situation where both options are bad.

#101 Bob's your uncle.



Meaning: to say that a set of instructions or task is simple.

#102 Call a spade a spade.



Meaning: to state the truth about something even if it’s unpopular or unpleasant.

#103 Chinese whispers.



Meaning: information or rumors that have been passed on by many people and are no longer reliable.

#104 Couch potato.



Meaning: a person who doesn’t do much exercise and spends a lot of time on the sofa watching television.

#105 Cut to the chace.



Meaning: to get directly to the point when speaking.

#106 Don't give up the day job.



Meaning: a humorous way to tell someone they’re not very good at something.

#107 Heard it on the grapevine.



Meaning: to hear news about something from someone else, not directly.

#108 Sleep on it.



Meaning: to delay making a decision for a short period of time.

#109 Spanner in the works.



Meaning: something that prevents or disrupts an event from happening.

#110 Taste of one's own medicine.



Meaning: when someone does something unpleasant and the same is wished on him/her.

#112 The final straw.



Meaning: the last in a series of bad things to happen.

#113 Wild goose chase.



Meaning: a hopeless pursuit.

#114 Over my dead body.



Meaning: to do everything you can to prevent something.

#115 In the same boat.



Meaning: two or more persons are in the same difficult situation.

#116 Have your heart in your mouth.



Meaning: feeling extremely nervous.

#117 Not the only fish in the sea.



Meaning: not the only suitable thing or person one can find.

#118 Egg on your face.



Meaning: look stupid and face embarrassment because of something you’ve done.

#119 A black sheep.



Meaning: being a disgrace for the family.

#120 Looking to your laurels.



Meaning: not being lost in your achievements and losing the sight of what is supposed to happen.

#121 Lose your marbles.



Meaning: to go insane.

#122 Read between the lines.



Meaning: understanding the real message behind something.

#123 A cold day in July.



Meaning: something that will never happen.

#124 Break a leg.



Meaning: to wish someone luck.

#125 Break fresh/ new ground.



Meaning: doing something that has never been done before.

#126 Blow hot and cold.



Meaning: alternate inconsistently between moods and actions.

#127 Throw caution to the wind.



Meaning: to take a risk.

#128 Green fingers.



Meaning: to be good at gardening.

#129 Cross that bridge when come to it.



Meaning: to deal with something when it happens rather than worrying about it before.

#130 The pot calling the kettle black.



Meaning: used to convey that the criticisms a person is aiming at someone else could equally well apply to themselves.

#131 Play your cards right.



Meaning: to behave or work in a way that gives you an advantage or improves your odds of success.

#132 Beside yourself with joy.



Meaning: to be extremely happy.

#133 Fish out of water.



Meaning: to be out of your comfort zone.

#134 Straight from the Horse’s mouth.



Meaning: directly from the person involved.

#135 Has bigger fish to fry.



Meaning: has more important work to do.

#136 Play devil’s advocate.



Meaning: to argue, just for the sake of it.

#137 Rain on someone’s parade.



Meaning: to spoil a moment.

#138 The whole nine yards.



Meaning: everything, all the way.

#139 Ring a bell.



Meaning: it reminds you of something, but you cannot remember exactly what it is.

#140 Cry for the moon.





Meaning: to ask for something that is rather difficult.

#141 Give it a whirl.



Meaning: to give something a try.

#142 Step up your game.



Meaning: to start performing better.

#143 Look before you leap.



Meaning: calculate the risks before advancing towards a possibility.

#144 Play by the ear.



Meaning: to improvise.

#145 Ignorance is bliss.



Meaning: better off not knowing some things.

#146 Blow off steam.



Meaning: experiencing strong feelings like anger or stress.

#147 Fair and square.



Meaning: being direct or fair.