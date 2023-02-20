I Went For A Walk In Nature And Took Pictures There (31 Pics)
Albert Einstein is quoted as saying, "Look deep into nature and you will understand everything better." - So with a camera and a dog, I went for a walk, deep into nature.
Into Nature
Dive In
True, sometimes the unknown can scare us, but we ourselves can fill it with all sorts, never give up, and be curious. - "The true sign of intelligence is not knowledge but imagination." quoted Albert - jump right in.
"Nature Hides Her Secrets Because Of Her Essential Loftiness, But Not By Means Of Ruse" - Albert Einstein
The Heart Of Pan - "Joy In Looking And Comprehending Is Nature's Most Beautiful Gift" - Albert Einstein
At First Glance What Grabs Your Attention, The Obelisk Or The Tree?
"We cannot get to where we dream of being tomorrow unless we change our thinking today." - Albert Einstein
Tree Hugging
"Logic can take you from point A to point B. Imagination can take you wherever you want." - Albert Einstein
Emerald Euphoria
"Most people see what is, and never see what can be." - Albert Einstein
Spider Sense
"A great thought begins by seeing something differently, with a shift of the mind's eye." - Albert Einstein
A Place Beyond The Pines
"Success = 1 part work + 1 part play + 1 part keep your mouth shut." - Albert Einstein
The Broken Bell
"What if? Our separation from each other is an optical illusion." - Albert Einstein"
Smoke & Mirrors
The Silent Bell - "The most important decision we make is whether we believe we live in a friendly or hostile universe." - Albert Einstein
The Smallest Detail
"Imagination without knowledge may create beautiful things, knowledge without imagination can create only perfect ones." - Albert Einstein
Enter The Dragon
"He who can no longer pause to wonder and stand rapt in awe is as good as dead; his eyes are closed." Albert Einstein
Dragon Fly
"I assert that the cosmic religious experience is the strongest and the noblest driving force behind scientific research." - Albert Einstein
Heron
Herons
Spider Totem - The Weavers Craft, Eight Eyes Better Than 20/20 Vision?
The Obelisk Came In Pairs - Marking Entrances & Exits
The Other Side Of The Mirror
"Art is standing with one hand extended into the universe and one hand extended into the world, and letting ourselves be a conduit for passing energy." - Albert Einstein
Just Put Your Lips Together And Blow
"The most beautiful gift of nature is that it gives one pleasure to look around and try to comprehend what we see." - Albert Einstein
The Seeker
"Artists and creative workers - people who have accomplished work worthwhile have had a very high sense of the way to do things. They haven't been contented with mediocrity. They haven't confined themselves to the beaten tracks; they have never been satisfied to do things just as others do them, but always a little better. Few are those who see with their own eyes and feel with their own hearts." - Albert Einstein
Never Give Up
"Where you see difficulty, I see opportunity." - Albert Einstein
A Fisherman's Friend
"I never teach my pupils, I only attempt to provide the conditions in which they can learn." - Albert Einstein
The Man Who Fell To Earth
"The ancients knew something, which we seem to have forgotten." - Albert Einstein
The Nazca Lines - As Seen With A Different Perspective
He Came Upon A Cloud
"It is better to believe than to disbelieve; in doing you bring everything to the realm of possibility." - Albert Einstein
The Sun Rise
"Out of clutter, find simplicity." - Albert Einstein
Use The Force
"Matter is Energy ... Energy is Light ... We are all Light Beings." - Albert Einstein
Birds Of A Feather
"It is entirely possible that behind the perception of our senses, worlds are hidden of which we are unaware." - Albert Einstein
The Lighthouse Keeper
"I said before, the most beautiful and most profound religious emotion that we can experience is the sensation of the mystical. And this mysticality is the power of all true science. If there is any such concept as a God, it is a subtle spirit, not an image of a man that so many have fixed in their minds. In essence, my religion consists of a humble admiration for this illimitable superior spirit that reveals itself in the slight details that we are able to perceive with our frail and feeble minds." - Albert Einstein
The Light Within
"When a man, after long years of searching, chances upon a thought which discloses something of the beauty of this mysterious universe, he should not, therefore, be personally celebrated. He is already sufficiently paid by his experience of seeking and finding" - Albert Einstein
