My name is Vanessa, I am a French illustrator who lives and works in Edinburgh, Scotland.

I quit my hospitality job 6 months ago to live off my passion for illustration and despite the struggles that being a full-time artist entails I couldn't be happier or more proud of myself today than I ever was.

My art is inspired by nature, plants, animals, folklore, and spirituality and promotes values of love, tolerance, well-being, and care for all living things.

I love to attach a meaning and/or a story behind every illustration I make.

With this series, I spent some time doing research around the symbolism that we find in the stars, in flowers, and within ourselves depending on when/where we were born.

I then combined them together to represent the beautiful qualities that we associate which each Zodiac Signs in these 12 calming botanical illustrations.

Thanks for reading :)

#1

Pisces - The Dreamer

#2

Gemini - The Explorer

#3

Cancer - The Carer

#4

Leo - The Leader

#5

Aquarius - The Visionary

#6

Aries - The Brave

#7

Libra - The Just

#8

Sagittarius - The Traveler

#9

Capricorn - The Builder

#10

Scorpio - The Passionate

#11

Virgo - The Virtuous

#12

Taurus - The Serene

