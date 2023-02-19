My name is Vanessa, I am a French illustrator who lives and works in Edinburgh, Scotland.

I quit my hospitality job 6 months ago to live off my passion for illustration and despite the struggles that being a full-time artist entails I couldn't be happier or more proud of myself today than I ever was.

My art is inspired by nature, plants, animals, folklore, and spirituality and promotes values of love, tolerance, well-being, and care for all living things.

I love to attach a meaning and/or a story behind every illustration I make.

With this series, I spent some time doing research around the symbolism that we find in the stars, in flowers, and within ourselves depending on when/where we were born.

I then combined them together to represent the beautiful qualities that we associate which each Zodiac Signs in these 12 calming botanical illustrations.

Thanks for reading :)

