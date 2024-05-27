20submissions
I Used AI To Come Up With Whimsical And Sometimes Thought-Provoking Scenes That I Could Never Create On My Own
I have a ton of ideas for posters and pictures, but my image editing talent is somewhat... Underdeveloped shall we say! In my first foray into AI art, I used Microsoft Designer to try and bring some of my ideas out of my head and on to the page. There's no common denominator to most of these. It's just literally ideas I've had bouncing round my head for a while and AI has finally allowed me to make them "real". Enjoy!
Time Is Running Out
This Is Fine
The Water Table
Prime
A Matter Of Time
Wheat Is Murder
Stairway To Heaven
The Final Countdown
School's Out
There's Waldo
Choo Choo!
The Jungle Book
London Calling
Biggest Ben
Ghosts Of London's Past
The Infinity Donut
There Can Be No Escape
Time To Clock Out
Sword Of Destiny
Electricitrees
