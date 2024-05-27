ADVERTISEMENT

I have a ton of ideas for posters and pictures, but my image editing talent is somewhat... Underdeveloped shall we say! In my first foray into AI art, I used Microsoft Designer to try and bring some of my ideas out of my head and on to the page. There's no common denominator to most of these. It's just literally ideas I've had bouncing round my head for a while and AI has finally allowed me to make them "real". Enjoy!

