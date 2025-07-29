ADVERTISEMENT

Hi, Bored Panda readers!

I'm an art teacher from Africa and the creator of Coloring Pages Haven, a website where I share free printable coloring pages for kids, adults, teachers, and everyone in between.

Recently, I started a fun side project: turning celebrities into black-and-white coloring pages! Why? Because who wouldn’t want to color Beyoncé’s outfit or give Leonardo DiCaprio a rainbow tux?

Whether you're a die-hard Swiftie, a Marvel fan, or just bored and need a break from doomscrolling, this set is for you.

More info: coloringpageshaven.com

#1

Leonardo Dicaprio

    #2

    Brad Pitt

    #3

    Johnny Depp

    #4

    Angelina Jolie

    #5

    Taylor Swift

    #6

    Henry Cavill

    #7

    Jennifer Lopez

