I Turned Your Favorite Celebrities Into Coloring Pages So You Can Bring Them To Life (7 Pics)
Hi, Bored Panda readers!
I'm an art teacher from Africa and the creator of Coloring Pages Haven, a website where I share free printable coloring pages for kids, adults, teachers, and everyone in between.
Recently, I started a fun side project: turning celebrities into black-and-white coloring pages! Why? Because who wouldn’t want to color Beyoncé’s outfit or give Leonardo DiCaprio a rainbow tux?
Whether you're a die-hard Swiftie, a Marvel fan, or just bored and need a break from doomscrolling, this set is for you.
More info: coloringpageshaven.com
This post may include affiliate links.