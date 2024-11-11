ADVERTISEMENT

Hi! Today, I got home from school later than usual, so I took the opportunity to capture some awesome sunset photos, as well as a few cool shots in broad daylight. Everything you see here was taken on the same day! Hope you enjoy them!

#1

The Garden Of Eden (Blacked Out The Buildings)

    #2

    I Found Heaven

    #3

    This Tree Agrees That Pink Is Just Better

    #4

    Beautiful City Lights, Plus The North Star All Alone In The Sky

    #5

    Sunset At A City

    #6

    Sunset Behind Some Mountains

