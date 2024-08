ADVERTISEMENT

For some time now, the residents of the village of Krobusz in the Opole province have been visited by a terrible creature! It has chosen a place by the road leading to the henhouses. The residents are afraid to walk there after dark.

I managed to take pictures of this guy, but it wasn't easy!

It is actually an overgrown electricity pole but it has become a local attraction and has become popular in Poland.

Creature

Scary face!

Buka?

From wide angle

With tractor

He is looking at me

So close!

