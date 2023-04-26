Lake Natron is a salt lake located in northern Tanzania, near the Kenyan border. Its waters have an extremely high alkalinity level, making them inhospitable to most forms of life.

However, this hostile environment is also what gives the lake its unique and otherworldly appearance - its bright red color is caused by microorganisms that thrive in alkaline conditions. Despite its harshness, Lake Natron is home to a variety of species that have adapted to its extreme conditions, including flamingos, tilapia fish, and algae that can survive in water temperatures up to 60°C (140°F). The lake is also known for its ability to "mummify" animals that enter its waters, due to the high salt and alkaline content that preserves their bodies.

