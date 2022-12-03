Deep in the mountains of North Carolina, my daughter Josephine and I imagined a tiny world coexisting just under our feet. All of these images were created in-camera (with lots of balancing and not Photoshop alterations.) The series is designed to reflect how our organic farm and the residents of Tiny Ridge wake up over the seasons.

The figurines were found handmade on Etsy, in hobby shops, and on endless eBay searches. I LOVED making this series. I hope this project makes you smile today. Thanks for checking it out.

