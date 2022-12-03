Deep in the mountains of North Carolina, my daughter Josephine and I imagined a tiny world coexisting just under our feet. All of these images were created in-camera (with lots of balancing and not Photoshop alterations.) The series is designed to reflect how our organic farm and the residents of Tiny Ridge wake up over the seasons.

The figurines were found handmade on Etsy, in hobby shops, and on endless eBay searches. I LOVED making this series. I hope this project makes you smile today. Thanks for checking it out.

More info: sarahjonesdecker.com | Etsy

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Tomato Painter

Tomato Painter

Report

11points
Sarah Jones Decker
POST
#2

Bloodroot Tourist

Bloodroot Tourist

Report

9points
Sarah Jones Decker
POST
#3

Asparagus Yoga

Asparagus Yoga

Report

9points
Sarah Jones Decker
POST
#4

Hollyhock Twirl

Hollyhock Twirl

Report

9points
Sarah Jones Decker
POST
#5

Beet Farmer

Beet Farmer

Report

8points
Sarah Jones Decker
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#6

Frost Skater

Frost Skater

Report

8points
Sarah Jones Decker
POST
#7

Strawberry Beekeepers

Strawberry Beekeepers

Report

7points
Sarah Jones Decker
POST
#8

Asparagus Logger

Asparagus Logger

Report

7points
Sarah Jones Decker
POST
#9

Mushroom Maintenance

Mushroom Maintenance

Report

7points
Sarah Jones Decker
POST
#10

Queen Anne's Piano

Queen Anne's Piano

Report

7points
Sarah Jones Decker
POST
#11

Pink Lady Slipper Jam Session

Pink Lady Slipper Jam Session

Report

6points
Sarah Jones Decker
POST
#12

Daylily Lovers

Daylily Lovers

Report

6points
Sarah Jones Decker
POST
#13

Praying Mantis Wrangler

Praying Mantis Wrangler

Report

6points
Sarah Jones Decker
POST
#14

Cup Of Josephine

Cup Of Josephine

Report

5points
Sarah Jones Decker
POST
#15

The Big Hunt

The Big Hunt

Report

4points
Sarah Jones Decker
POST
#16

Sunchoke Flier

Sunchoke Flier

Report

4points
Sarah Jones Decker
POST
#17

Tulip Climber

Tulip Climber

Report

3points
Sarah Jones Decker
POST
#18

Little Friends

Little Friends

Report

3points
Sarah Jones Decker
POST
#19

Echinacea Pick Up Game

Echinacea Pick Up Game

Report

3points
Sarah Jones Decker
POST
#20

Report

2points
Sarah Jones Decker
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!