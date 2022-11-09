I Photographed Pedigree Rescue Dogs To Show That It’s Not Just Mutts Who End Up At Shelters (26 Pics)
I'm a passionate proponent of shelter dog adoption. I have several mixed-breed rescue dogs and I honestly don't have a particular dog breed preference. I am, however, aware that some people do, so for this project, I shifted my focus to the realm of purebred dog adoption and what I uncovered in the process was alarming, to say the least.
Whilst mixed-breed dogs often find themselves unwanted and surrendered to shelters thanks to unchecked breeding, they have no intrinsic saleable value, which puts them at a disadvantage when it comes to adoptees wanting a dog of a specific breed and at a clear advantage because, unlike their pedigree counterparts, they can't be traded like commodities.
During the process of creating this series of work, Dogs Unleashed, I discovered that the previously unwanted pedigree dogs I photographed found themselves in need of rehoming for three main reasons: a lack of understanding of breed-specific requirements, no longer being of financial use to a breeder, and puppy mill breeders closing or offloading their pups.
More info: emmaobrien.com | Instagram
This post may include affiliate links.
Milo - Confiscated From An Abusive Home
Firstly, it’s essential to research the dog breed you’re considering acquiring. One of my models, Leila the bluetick coonhound, is now in her seventh (and forever) home. Coonhounds are similar to German shorthaired pointers in that they are extremely active and need A LOT of physical and mental stimulation. As a result of originally being acquired by people who had no understanding of the breed, Leila scaled walls, escaped multiple times, and got herself caught in snares whilst out and about. Her unruly (and quite natural) behavior led to her being given up repeatedly. This is a common problem for active, busy, working breeds.
As well as making sure you choose the right breed for you and your family, choosing the right breeder is essential. Not all breeders have their dogs’ best interests at heart, many are simply motivated by the money they can earn from selling puppies with no care for the welfare of their breeding dogs.
Leo - Found Wandering The Streets Of Johannesburg As A Stray
Chucky - Surrendered After His First Owners Couldn't Cope With His Energy Levels
Brooklyn-Stella the bulldog, Queenie the Chihuahua, and Lisa the schnauzer were all given up for adoption once they were no longer financially useful to their breeders. Brooklyn's breeder attempted to sell her off on Facebook and both Queenie and Lisa spent their lives caged in a backyard producing puppies. Getting adopted in their senior years is the first time they’ve been part of a family. When you, often unwittingly, financially support breeders like this by buying puppies from them, you’re supporting animal exploitation and cruelty.
Riley - Left To Fend For Herself At A Rental Property
Jesse - Given To A Weimaraner Rescue After She Broke Her Leg And The Owners Couldn't Afford The Vet Bills
Kennel Club registration is meaningless when it comes to the welfare standards of a pedigree dog breeder, so doing your homework is essential. As a champion of the adopt don’t shop message, I will always encourage you to adopt your dog breed of choice. A quick Facebook or Google search will tell you that there’s a rescue organization for your favorite breed and sometimes they even have puppies available.
Akela - Unwanted By Her Owners
Eddie - Put Up For Adoption After The Family Who Bought Him Couldn't Cope With His Boisterous Behaviour
If you do have your heart set on a particular breed of puppy, there are plenty of responsible breeders out there, here’s how to spot one:- You’ll likely be added to a waitlist:
- Visiting the mom and pups at their premises won’t be an issue
- Pups will only be available from 8 weeks old (10 to 12 weeks is preferable)
- You’ll be able to collect your puppy from them
- The breeder will ask you to sign a contract that stipulates your pup being sterilized, that you can’t breed with your pup and that should you no longer be able to care for your pup, you’ll return the dog to them
- They’ll ask you for references from your vet
- You’ll receive proof that both the pup’s parents were screened and cleared of breed-specific genetic problems
- They won’t be selling a collection of different dog breeds
As dog lovers, we have the power to protect the welfare of animals by making more informed and ethical choices and I hope this project promotes doing just that. I photographed 68 dogs for my Dogs Unleashed series (all of whom are now happily in their forever homes), you can see more images and find out about the individual dogs’ stories on my website or IG which were linked at the beginning of the article.
Callie - Rehomed After Her Breeder Died
Leila - Now In Her 7th Home (Please Read The Article For Her Story)
Luca - Surrendered Because Her Owners Couldn't Cope With Her
Nova - Surrendered Because His Owner Could No Longer Care For Him
Gunther - Now In His Fourth (And Final) Home He Was Passed Around From Place To Place By People Who Couldn't Cope With Him
Oh if that home doesn’t work out send him over to me!!!!! My golden would love him!!!!!
Bonnie - Found Wandering The Streets After Escaping From A Backyard Breeder
Bonsai - Part Of An Unwanted Litter Of Puppies
Luca - Surrendered To A Shelter Because He Chased The Cat
It makes me so sad to see beautiful dogs like that get horrendous haircuts
Breeders, Puppy Farms are the lowest vilest forms of scum known to Man. My heart hurts when looking at any abandoned or once-loved animal regardless of breed. I wish people would actually look into a dogs known traits before getting a dog they can't cope with. We live in a throw away society that just doesn't give a flying f**k ....
Breeders, Puppy Farms are the lowest vilest forms of scum known to Man. My heart hurts when looking at any abandoned or once-loved animal regardless of breed. I wish people would actually look into a dogs known traits before getting a dog they can't cope with. We live in a throw away society that just doesn't give a flying f**k ....