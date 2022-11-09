If you do have your heart set on a particular breed of puppy, there are plenty of responsible breeders out there, here’s how to spot one:- You’ll likely be added to a waitlist:

- Visiting the mom and pups at their premises won’t be an issue

- Pups will only be available from 8 weeks old (10 to 12 weeks is preferable)

- You’ll be able to collect your puppy from them

- The breeder will ask you to sign a contract that stipulates your pup being sterilized, that you can’t breed with your pup and that should you no longer be able to care for your pup, you’ll return the dog to them

- They’ll ask you for references from your vet

- You’ll receive proof that both the pup’s parents were screened and cleared of breed-specific genetic problems

- They won’t be selling a collection of different dog breeds

