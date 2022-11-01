Inktober is one of the most motivating challenges on Instagram! Every year you can see a lot of artists participating and submitting their take on a word.

It takes a lot of time and organization to be able to produce one drawing a day for a full month. Especially if you're not a full-time artist and have to juggle work and your social life.

It's hard and painful when the themes aren't inspiring like this year, but it turned out that creating like this works for me since I always find a way to surprise myself! That's what I like about Inktober, it allows me to push my limits. :)

And above all, it gets me out of my Instagram routine and allows me to escape the apprehension of posting. It forces me to post, even if I'm not completely satisfied with the drawing, mostly because I don't have time to redo it! Most of the time, I get surprised by people's reactions since the drawings that get the attention the most are the ones that gave me the most trouble, or that I was less sure of.

Here is a selection of my best artworks from the last three Inktobers, I hope you’ll like it!

More info: Instagram | tiktok.com | lindabouderbala.com