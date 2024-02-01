I Paint Ships When I Want To Relax (13 Pics)

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, I was looking through the paintings created over the past few years and arranged them into series. I was preparing them for exhibitions. Some of them were based on reflections on contemporary events. Some were created during summer trips to art plein airs. A stack of paintings with boats appeared next to them, which was unexpected for me. I wondered why the theme of boats appears from time to time on my cardboard and canvases.

For me, this topic was a bit out of time. Traveling, vivid impressions, why boats?

Over time, I realized that it is boats and beautiful landscapes that I paint when I fantasize about a peaceful life. I really do dream that the situation will improve, and we will be able to live and act as before without restrictions.

And these boats are a symbol of the thirst for life, change, and action.

I unconsciously painted these scenes to really switch off and relax.

In the last photos, you can see the pictures I painted during the air raid when drones were flying over the city. The urge to paint was too strong; I squeezed out the paints, prepared the canvas, and heard the siren. It was too unexpected, and it was reflected in my paintings.

Please write your personal impressions in the comments. Do you have something similar that helps you relax?

More info: saatchiart.com