I love sewing, especially with interesting recycled fabrics I find in charity shops, old quilt covers, and pillowcases are my favorites.

The photos are just a few of the many things I’ve made but have had very little luck in selling them.

I’ve ended up giving most of it away because I can’t store it all.

I stopped sewing a year or so due to work/life/depression etc. but today, I yet again, find myself unemployed and I'm wondering if I should get out my sewing machines and have another go at an online store or something?

I Make Patchwork Coats From Recycled Fabrics (9 Pics)

