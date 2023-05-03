My 40 Humourous Comics That I Hope Will Tickle Your Funny Bone
Hello, I'm Simon Johnson and I make the webcomic "Simon Said Comics". Drawing is my passion: alongside my own projects, I illustrate children's books and educational literature.
I graduated from university with a degree in animation but hated the job's demands, so I decided to make my funny stories and ideas into comics instead as I could take more time developing ideas rather than focusing my time on drawing the same frames over and over again.
Comics have always been my passion since I was a little lad, I would make comic books for my friends at school or take drawing requests instead of doing my work. Now, as a fully-fledged adult with facial hair and bills, I use my spare time to make the comics you see below.
More info: simonsaidcomics.com | twitter.com | reddit.com | imgur.com | patreon.com | Instagram
With the current way we are living our lives, things may come to this
Man, I've had some bad customers, but this is just quackers!
She would be great pals with a black widow. And various other spiders. Spider ladies like eating spider men.