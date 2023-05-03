Hello, I'm Simon Johnson and I make the webcomic "Simon Said Comics". Drawing is my passion: alongside my own projects, I illustrate children's books and educational literature.

I graduated from university with a degree in animation but hated the job's demands, so I decided to make my funny stories and ideas into comics instead as I could take more time developing ideas rather than focusing my time on drawing the same frames over and over again.

Comics have always been my passion since I was a little lad, I would make comic books for my friends at school or take drawing requests instead of doing my work. Now, as a fully-fledged adult with facial hair and bills, I use my spare time to make the comics you see below.

