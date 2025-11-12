Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

I Made The Strangest Christmas Decorations You Didn’t Know You Needed
Red and white striped spider Christmas decoration with green legs on a rustic wooden surface, featuring unique holiday decor design.
User submission
Art & Design

I Made The Strangest Christmas Decorations You Didn’t Know You Needed

nikitos721_1 Nikita Drachuk Community member
Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

11

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

I started feeling the Christmas spirit way too early this year – in November, to be exact.

But instead of putting up a tree or baking cookies, I found myself surrounded by glowing glass and fire.

Out of the flame came the first penguins tiny, round, and polite, each wearing a little Santa hat like they’ve just waddled in from the North Pole.

Then, out of nowhere… the spiders showed up.

And not just any spiders, these ones are dressed for Christmas.

Their red-and-green legs look like peppermint sticks, their shiny glass bodies reflect every bit of light, and they seem to crawl straight out of a candy shop window display.

If Santa had a gothic sidekick, it would definitely be one of these guys.

Each piece is created in flame, shaped from molten glass without molds or paint. Every leg, every beak, every tiny scarf is made by hand.

Maybe that’s the point.

Christmas doesn’t always have to be perfect – sometimes it’s just about finding joy in something unexpected. And if that joy happens to have eight legs and a Santa hat… that’s even better.

More info: Etsy

RELATED:

    I Made The Strangest Christmas Decorations You Didn’t Know You Needed

    ADVERTISEMENT

    I Made The Strangest Christmas Decorations You Didn’t Know You Needed

    I Made The Strangest Christmas Decorations You Didn’t Know You Needed

    I Made The Strangest Christmas Decorations You Didn’t Know You Needed

    I Made The Strangest Christmas Decorations You Didn’t Know You Needed

    ADVERTISEMENT

    I Made The Strangest Christmas Decorations You Didn’t Know You Needed

    I Made The Strangest Christmas Decorations You Didn’t Know You Needed

    ADVERTISEMENT

    I Made The Strangest Christmas Decorations You Didn’t Know You Needed

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Art collection
    arts and crafts
    christmas gift ideas
    diy art
    fantasy art
    glass art
    Vote arrow up

    11

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    11

    Open list comments

    0

    Nikita Drachuk

    Nikita Drachuk

    Author, Community member

    Read more »

    I'm a Ukrainian artist from the Glass Symphony workshop, who creates handmade glass spiders, octopuses, and other animals fugurines for home decoration.• Etsy: https://miniatureglass.etsy.com• Facebook: https://facebook.com/GlassSymphony• Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/GlassSymphony/• Tumbler: https://glasssymphony.tumblr.com • Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/glasssymphony/

    Read less »
    Nikita Drachuk

    Nikita Drachuk

    Author, Community member

    Read more »

    I'm a Ukrainian artist from the Glass Symphony workshop, who creates handmade glass spiders, octopuses, and other animals fugurines for home decoration.• Etsy: https://miniatureglass.etsy.com• Facebook: https://facebook.com/GlassSymphony• Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/GlassSymphony/• Tumbler: https://glasssymphony.tumblr.com • Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/glasssymphony/

    Read less »
    Gabriela Zagorska

    Gabriela Zagorska

    Moderator, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    My name is Gabriela, and I’m a Community Manager at Bored Panda. In real life, it means that every day, together with my team, I ensure that all the posts submitted by our creative pandas display their work in the best possible way. I'm always on the lookout for new artists who would like to join our community and share their content with a wide audience. In addition to that, I keep my finger on the community pulse and supervise its activity, ensuring that any problems our members experience on our website are promptly resolved.Before joining the Bored Panda team, I worked as a freelancer, offering my creative services to people around the world—starting with graphic design, photography, and finally videos. Now, I pursue these activities only as a hobby, capturing moments with my cats and documenting new places I visit during my travels.

    Read less »
    Gabriela Zagorska

    Gabriela Zagorska

    Moderator, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    My name is Gabriela, and I’m a Community Manager at Bored Panda. In real life, it means that every day, together with my team, I ensure that all the posts submitted by our creative pandas display their work in the best possible way. I'm always on the lookout for new artists who would like to join our community and share their content with a wide audience. In addition to that, I keep my finger on the community pulse and supervise its activity, ensuring that any problems our members experience on our website are promptly resolved.Before joining the Bored Panda team, I worked as a freelancer, offering my creative services to people around the world—starting with graphic design, photography, and finally videos. Now, I pursue these activities only as a hobby, capturing moments with my cats and documenting new places I visit during my travels.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Art & Design
    Homepage
    Trending
    Art & Design
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Art & Design Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT