I Made The Strangest Christmas Decorations You Didn’t Know You Needed

I started feeling the Christmas spirit way too early this year – in November, to be exact.

But instead of putting up a tree or baking cookies, I found myself surrounded by glowing glass and fire.

Out of the flame came the first penguins tiny, round, and polite, each wearing a little Santa hat like they’ve just waddled in from the North Pole.

Then, out of nowhere… the spiders showed up.

And not just any spiders, these ones are dressed for Christmas.

Their red-and-green legs look like peppermint sticks, their shiny glass bodies reflect every bit of light, and they seem to crawl straight out of a candy shop window display.

If Santa had a gothic sidekick, it would definitely be one of these guys.

Each piece is created in flame, shaped from molten glass without molds or paint. Every leg, every beak, every tiny scarf is made by hand.

Maybe that’s the point.

Christmas doesn’t always have to be perfect – sometimes it’s just about finding joy in something unexpected. And if that joy happens to have eight legs and a Santa hat… that’s even better.

