Hi! I’m Jasmina and I craft nature and fantasy-inspired jewelry using different gemstones and wire. Here are some pendants I made with labradorite gemstones. It’s the same type of stone they used in “The Hobbit” movies, Kili’s runestone was a labradorite.

I Made Some Elven Pendants With Wire And Labradorite Gemstones

Image credits: jessyherc

