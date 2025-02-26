I Made Knitting Pattern Spring Outfit For Girl Bear

ADVERTISEMENT

Outfit for Mrs teddy bear girl.

And now you have an opportunity to knit it yourself!

For little toys. It includes a dress, panties, and headband.

In this manual, I describe in more detail the process of making clothes for a toy with a height – 18-20 cm (7-8inches)

Pattern Notes

This is a flat knit on two needles, not in a round.

ABOUT THIS PATTERN

Stitch-by-stitch Knitting Pattern

Process Images

PDF file

All yarn parameters

LEVEL: Intermediate

More info: ravelry.com

    ADVERTISEMENT

