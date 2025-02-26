I Made Knitting Pattern Spring Outfit For Girl Bear
Outfit for Mrs teddy bear girl.
And now you have an opportunity to knit it yourself!
For little toys. It includes a dress, panties, and headband.
In this manual, I describe in more detail the process of making clothes for a toy with a height – 18-20 cm (7-8inches)
Pattern Notes
This is a flat knit on two needles, not in a round.
ABOUT THIS PATTERN
Stitch-by-stitch Knitting Pattern
Process Images
PDF file
All yarn parameters
LEVEL: Intermediate
More info: ravelry.com
13
0