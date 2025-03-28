ADVERTISEMENT

I’ve always been fascinated by creating something special out of glass, and glass scorpions have become one of my favorite works. These tiny figurines combine strength, grace, and a touch of mystery.

Each scorpion is crafted by hand, with attention to even the smallest details – delicate legs, an elegant tail, and a tiny stinger. It’s not an easy process, as glass is a material that requires patience and precision.

They are quite small, but that’s their charm. These figurines can be a beautiful accent for your interior or a gift with character.

What do you think? Do you like this miniature magic?

More info: Etsy

#1

I Made Glass Scorpion Figurines That Can Be Used As Aquarium Or Terrarium Decor (6 Pics)

Nikita Drachuk
    #2

    I Made Glass Scorpion Figurines That Can Be Used As Aquarium Or Terrarium Decor (6 Pics)

    Nikita Drachuk
    #3

    I Made Glass Scorpion Figurines That Can Be Used As Aquarium Or Terrarium Decor (6 Pics)

    Nikita Drachuk
    #4

    I Made Glass Scorpion Figurines That Can Be Used As Aquarium Or Terrarium Decor (6 Pics)

    Nikita Drachuk
    #5

    I Made Glass Scorpion Figurines That Can Be Used As Aquarium Or Terrarium Decor (6 Pics)

    Nikita Drachuk
    #6

    I Made Glass Scorpion Figurines That Can Be Used As Aquarium Or Terrarium Decor (6 Pics)

    Nikita Drachuk
