I Made Glass Scorpion Figurines That Can Be Used As Aquarium Or Terrarium Decor (6 Pics)

ADVERTISEMENT

I’ve always been fascinated by creating something special out of glass, and glass scorpions have become one of my favorite works. These tiny figurines combine strength, grace, and a touch of mystery.

Each scorpion is crafted by hand, with attention to even the smallest details – delicate legs, an elegant tail, and a tiny stinger. It’s not an easy process, as glass is a material that requires patience and precision.

They are quite small, but that’s their charm. These figurines can be a beautiful accent for your interior or a gift with character.

What do you think? Do you like this miniature magic?

More info: Etsy