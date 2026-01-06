I Made Coasters That Turn Into Trees

ADVERTISEMENT

These coasters turn into trees… and it still feels like magic every time.

In this video, I’m using the Double Dip acrylic pouring technique, one of the easiest and most beginner-friendly fluid art techniques out there. With a pearl white base and blue and green shades, simple paint puddles transform into beautiful tree-like forms when two MDF boards are pressed together and then split apart.

This technique works because of paint suction and pressure, creating organic shapes that look like forests, branches, and roots.

Process used in this video:

• Pour pearl white base

• Add color puddles, stripes, or drops

• Press a second MDF board on top

• Slowly split them apart vertically

• Reveal the magic

Perfect if you love:

relaxing fluid art, satisfying reveals, easy acrylic pouring ideas, or calming art videos.

If you enjoy this kind of content, feel free to like, comment, and subscribe for more relaxing acrylic pouring and creative experiments.

More info: youtube.com

RELATED: