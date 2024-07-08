Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
I Made An Elven Leaf Armband (7 Pics)
Art

I Made An Elven Leaf Armband (7 Pics)

Jessy255
I design and craft fantasy-inspired jewelry with wire and gemstones. For this elven leaf armlet, I used approximately ten meters of wire and a pair of malachite gemstones.

More info: Etsy

I Made An Elven Leaf Armband (7 Pics)

I Made An Elven Leaf Armband (7 Pics)

I Made An Elven Leaf Armband (7 Pics)

I Made An Elven Leaf Armband (7 Pics)

I Made An Elven Leaf Armband (7 Pics)

I Made An Elven Leaf Armband (7 Pics)

I Made An Elven Leaf Armband (7 Pics)

Jessy255

Jessy255

Author

Hello! I'm a handcrafter of nature and fantasy inspired jewelry. My Etsy shop is https://jessyherc.etsy.com

Jessy255

Jessy255

Author

Hello! I'm a handcrafter of nature and fantasy inspired jewelry. My Etsy shop is https://jessyherc.etsy.com

Diana Lopetaitė

Diana Lopetaitė

Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Hey there, Pandas! My name is Diana (though some prefer to refer to me as Diane, Deanna, and even Liana sometimes), and I am a Community Post Moderator Lead for Bored Panda. As my position title states, I am one of the people (employed Pandas for bamboo) over here who work with the community side of things on this website to ensure all is well, and while at that, I also help various creators and artists get recognition for the incredible work they do by connecting them to a large worldwide audience. Other than that, outside of work, you can find me brewing a nice cup of coffee, making a pizza from scratch, or baking brownies. I also love traveling, concerts, and cats (heavy on that, because I am a cat mom).

Diana Lopetaitė

Diana Lopetaitė

Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Hey there, Pandas! My name is Diana (though some prefer to refer to me as Diane, Deanna, and even Liana sometimes), and I am a Community Post Moderator Lead for Bored Panda. As my position title states, I am one of the people (employed Pandas for bamboo) over here who work with the community side of things on this website to ensure all is well, and while at that, I also help various creators and artists get recognition for the incredible work they do by connecting them to a large worldwide audience. Other than that, outside of work, you can find me brewing a nice cup of coffee, making a pizza from scratch, or baking brownies. I also love traveling, concerts, and cats (heavy on that, because I am a cat mom).

