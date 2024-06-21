User submission
I Made An Elven Crown With Wire And A Labradorite Gemstone
Hi! I’m Jasmina and I craft fantasy-inspired jewelry. I use wire and gemstones.
This elven crown was from a single two-meter piece of wire and labradorite gemstone. I hope you like it!
More info: Etsy
You May Like
115 Unique Rugs That Bring A Whole New Level Of Pizazz 30 People Draw Their Dreams And Others Offer Their Explanations 91 Beautiful Spine Tattoos That Make The Pain Worth It
Eligijus Sinkunas
Akvile Petraityte 🇺🇦
Beatričė Varnaitė
Related on Bored Panda
10
0