I Made A Spring Collection Of Glowing Glass Figurines
Delicate glowing glass figurines shaped as spring flowers with vibrant orange petals and green stems, shown in daylight and glowing at night.
Art

I Made A Spring Collection Of Glowing Glass Figurines

nikitos721_1 Nikita Drachuk
Community member
Each piece is handmade from uranium glass and glows under UV light — perfect for adding a magical touch to your plant corner or spring garden décor. From buzzing bees and curious ants to blooming flowers and honeycomb details, every figurine captures a little moment of nature’s whimsy.

See how they look in daylight and under UV — both views bring their own kind of magic. Whether you're a plant lover, nature enthusiast, or just want something unique for your shelf, these tiny sculptures bring light and life into any space.

Which one’s your favorite? Would you decorate your plants with glowing bees or ants figurines?

More info: Etsy

    Nikita Drachuk

    Author, Community member

    I'm a Ukrainian artist from the Glass Symphony workshop, who creates handmade glass spiders, octopuses, and other animals fugurines for home decoration. • Etsy: https://miniatureglass.etsy.com • Facebook: https://facebook.com/GlassSymphony • Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/GlassSymphony/ • Tumbler: https://glasssymphony.tumblr.com • Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/glasssymphony/

    Gabriela Zagórska

    Moderator, BoredPanda staff

    My name is Gabriela, and I’m a Community Manager at Bored Panda. In real life, it means that every day, together with my team, I ensure that all the posts submitted by our creative pandas display their work in the best possible way. I'm always on the lookout for new artists who would like to join our community and share their content with a wide audience. In addition to that, I keep my finger on the community pulse and supervise its activity, ensuring that any problems our members experience on our website are promptly resolved. Before joining the Bored Panda team, I worked as a freelancer, offering my creative services to people around the world—starting with graphic design, photography, and finally videos. Now, I pursue these activities only as a hobby, capturing moments with my cats and documenting new places I visit during my travels.

