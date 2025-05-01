I Made A Spring Collection Of Glowing Glass Figurines

ADVERTISEMENT

Each piece is handmade from uranium glass and glows under UV light — perfect for adding a magical touch to your plant corner or spring garden décor. From buzzing bees and curious ants to blooming flowers and honeycomb details, every figurine captures a little moment of nature’s whimsy.

See how they look in daylight and under UV — both views bring their own kind of magic. Whether you're a plant lover, nature enthusiast, or just want something unique for your shelf, these tiny sculptures bring light and life into any space.

Which one’s your favorite? Would you decorate your plants with glowing bees or ants figurines?

More info: Etsy

RELATED:

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT