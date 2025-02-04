I Invited Students To My Place During The Holidays To Create Linocuts (15 Pics)

ADVERTISEMENT

The story of the artist Oleksandra Malyshko who lives and continues her creative work in the frontline zone of Ukraine.

My daughter Sofia is studying at the university to become a designer and is an active young artist. Watching her studying at the university from the outside, I realize that young people of her age lack social interaction. Life seems to pass them by because of the war and restrictions. Most of the studying takes place remotely.

Comparing the young years that cannot be returned, I realize that they have mothballed their lives and leave all their affairs for a future that may not exist at all.

Vacations began and I invited all my daughter's classmates to try the linocut technique. It was a good opportunity to be safe in a “creative kitchen” to create graphic works and gain new knowledge outside the university program. At the same time, some of them took the opportunity to come with their parents, who also joined in the creation of linocuts. This is how the vacation was spent in activity and communication. My daughter and I brought everyone together, and organized events and exhibitions.

In the photo, you can see how it happened.

I would be glad to hear your comments and stories about your experience of cutting plates for linocut.

