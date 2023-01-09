These are my amateur attempts to draw Ukrainian Cossacks and their women. The works are made on craft paper (A4) with liners and gel pens

#1

Molfar-Women

Molfar-Women

Виталий Медведь
#2

Cossack

Cossack

Виталий Медведь
#3

Vareniki

Vareniki

Виталий Медведь
#4

On The Road

On The Road

Виталий Медведь
#5

A Cotton

A Cotton

Виталий Медведь
#6

On Guard

On Guard

Виталий Медведь
#7

A Lullaby

A Lullaby

Виталий Медведь
#8

A Kobzar

A Kobzar

Виталий Медведь
