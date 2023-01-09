I Drew Ukrainian Cossacks And Their Women (8 Pics)
These are my amateur attempts to draw Ukrainian Cossacks and their women. The works are made on craft paper (A4) with liners and gel pens
They are amazing! Wish there were some descriptions for each of them, so we could learn at least a bit more about the people and the culture!
glad to move you interest!
