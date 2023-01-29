I Draw Battleships As A Hobby, And Here Are 14 Of My Best Ones
I am a young artist (19) who wishes to join the US Navy. I love old battleships, destroyers, and cruisers. I enjoy giving them personalities, and I hope you enjoy these fighting ladies!
This post may include affiliate links.
I like how each one has a different personality. You drew this aspect so clearly. Thank you for sharing your special hobby with the rest of us.
I like how each one has a different personality. You drew this aspect so clearly. Thank you for sharing your special hobby with the rest of us.