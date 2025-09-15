I Created Word Search Puzzles That Turn Into Display-Worthy Art, And People Are Loving Them

ADVERTISEMENT

Have you heard of Word Seek Art?

I’ve always loved puzzles and art — so I thought, what if I could combine them in a way no one had seen before?

That’s how LexaPics was born: a word search puzzle where every word you solve slowly reveals part of a hidden image. Line by line, the picture comes alive, until you’re left with a display-worthy artwork created by your own puzzling. When I use colors, the wordlists to follow finding words are grouped by color.

Lexa comes from the Greek word Lexis λέξη, which means word, and Pics as pictures, but also a playful nod to “pixels” — the building blocks of modern digital art. The puzzles i create are specially curated word seek grids and sorted word lists to create works of art when solved!

It’s relaxing and creative playing solo, but also collaborative, educational, and fun for all ages — families, kids, classrooms, and friends can all join in. There are even different modes: a classic puzzle mode, a competitive game mode, and a printed book mode where you can collect and play dozens of designs.

I shared some prototypes on Reddit, and the response honestly blew me away: one post reached over 650K views and 16K upvotes in just two days, with hundreds of excited comments. People said they’d never seen anything like it before, and that made me realize I wasn’t the only one who thought this was a magical idea. https://www.reddit.com/r/somethingimade/comments/1nclw15/i_designed_and_created_a_word_search_puzzle_that/

Now I’m preparing to launch LexaPics on Kickstarter, so more people can experience the joy of solving a puzzle that becomes art.

If you like, you can try and make your own since I uploaded an Instructables tutorial linked down below.

What do you think — would you solve a word search if you knew a hidden artwork was waiting underneath?

More info: kickstarter.com | instructables.com

solve words, reveal art!

minimal abstract eye made from word searches

minimal monroe inspired portrait made of word searches

3 colored Vermeer minimal remix

colored themes

in case of colors the word lists are grouped by color