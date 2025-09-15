Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
I Created Word Search Puzzles That Turn Into Display-Worthy Art, And People Are Loving Them
Close-up of a pen marking words on a word search puzzle next to display-worthy art made from word search designs.
Art & Design

I Created Word Search Puzzles That Turn Into Display-Worthy Art, And People Are Loving Them

Dimitris Papadopoulos
Have you heard of Word Seek Art?

I’ve always loved puzzles and art — so I thought, what if I could combine them in a way no one had seen before?

That’s how LexaPics was born: a word search puzzle where every word you solve slowly reveals part of a hidden image. Line by line, the picture comes alive, until you’re left with a display-worthy artwork created by your own puzzling. When I use colors, the wordlists to follow finding words are grouped by color.

Lexa comes from the Greek word Lexis λέξη, which means word, and Pics as pictures, but also a playful nod to “pixels” — the building blocks of modern digital art. The puzzles i create are specially curated word seek grids and sorted word lists to create works of art when solved!

It’s relaxing and creative playing solo, but also collaborative, educational, and fun for all ages — families, kids, classrooms, and friends can all join in. There are even different modes: a classic puzzle mode, a competitive game mode, and a printed book mode where you can collect and play dozens of designs.

I shared some prototypes on Reddit, and the response honestly blew me away: one post reached over 650K views and 16K upvotes in just two days, with hundreds of excited comments. People said they’d never seen anything like it before, and that made me realize I wasn’t the only one who thought this was a magical idea. https://www.reddit.com/r/somethingimade/comments/1nclw15/i_designed_and_created_a_word_search_puzzle_that/

Now I’m preparing to launch LexaPics on Kickstarter, so more people can experience the joy of solving a puzzle that becomes art.

If you like, you can try and make your own since I uploaded an Instructables tutorial linked down below.

What do you think — would you solve a word search if you knew a hidden artwork was waiting underneath?

More info: kickstarter.com | instructables.com

    solve words, reveal art!

    I Created Word Search Puzzles That Turn Into Display-Worthy Art, And People Are Loving Them

    minimal abstract eye made from word searches

    minimal monroe inspired portrait made of word searches

    3 colored Vermeer minimal remix

    I Created Word Search Puzzles That Turn Into Display-Worthy Art, And People Are Loving Them

    colored themes

    I Created Word Search Puzzles That Turn Into Display-Worthy Art, And People Are Loving Them

    in case of colors the word lists are grouped by color

    Dimitris Papadopoulos

    I'm a computer science teacher from Greece with a lifelong love for creativity, puzzles, and automation. I enjoy blending logic with art — from shadow art experiments to unique puzzle concepts that reveal hidden images. My latest project, LexaPics, combines classic word search puzzles with visual art, creating collaborative and display-worthy experiences for all ages. I believe puzzles can be more than games — they can be art, education, and a way to connect people.

    Diana Lopetaitė

    Hey there, Pandas! My name is Diana (though some prefer to refer to me as Diane, Deanna, and even Liana sometimes), and I am a Community Post Moderator Lead for Bored Panda. As my position title states, I am one of the people (employed Pandas for bamboo) over here who work with the community side of things on this website to ensure all is well, and while at that, I also help various creators and artists get recognition for the incredible work they do by connecting them to a large worldwide audience. Other than that, outside of work, you can find me brewing a nice cup of coffee, making a pizza from scratch, or baking brownies. I also love traveling, concerts, and cats (heavy on that, because I am a cat mom).

