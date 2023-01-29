I Created An Alternate Reality World Called Oddity Outpost (15 Pics)
Oddity Outpost is an alternate reality world unlike any other. It is a place where the bizarre and the fantastical coexist every day, and where anything can happen. The inhabitants of this strange and wondrous world are a diverse cast of characters, each with their own unique stories and quirks. From mad scientists and sentient robots to mischievous fairies and supernatural creatures, the residents of Oddity Outpost are truly one of a kind."
The world of Oddity Outpost is full of wonder and excitement, with new discoveries and adventures waiting around every corner. From the bustling city streets to the quiet countryside, there is always something interesting and unexpected happening. Whether it's a strange and mysterious creature that has emerged from the shadows, or a group of daring explorers venturing into the unknown, Oddity Outpost is a world of endless possibilities.
As you explore the world of Oddity Outpost, you will encounter a variety of characters, each with their own unique stories and personalities. From the brave and daring to the quirky and comical, there is something for everyone in this alternate reality world. Whether you are drawn to the thrill of adventure or the quiet charm of the countryside, Oddity Outpost is a world that is sure to captivate and inspire you.
More stories and visual stories coming out daily!
More info: Instagram
Leo
It was that very day when he decided to test his time machine. He had spent years researching, experimenting, and fine-tuning his theories, and finally, he had succeeded in creating a machine that could transport a person through time. As he gazed upon his invention, he felt a sense of awe and excitement. He knew that this was a momentous occasion, and he couldn't wait to see where it would take him.
Edith, Harold, James
"Mrs. Edith Franklin sat at her kitchen table, surrounded by the comforting smell of freshly baked cookies. She was an elderly lady with a kind heart and a passion for baking. As she sipped on her tea, she thought about the two old gentlemen who lived next door, Mr. Harold Barnes and Mr. James Parker. They were her closest friends and she loved their company."
Mr. Williams
"Mr. Williams had a love for travel and adventure. He would wander the streets of different cities, taking in the sights and sounds of new cultures. Everywhere he went, his umbrella would be perched on top of his head, catching the attention of everyone he met. Some would ask him about it, and he would tell them the story of how he found the umbrella on a trip to Japan and it brought him good luck ever since."
Ella
"She was lounging in her luxurious living room, surrounded by the finest furnishings money could buy. The room was spacious and elegant, with high ceilings and grand chandeliers. She sipped on a glass of expensive wine as she gazed out of the large windows, admiring the sprawling garden and lush greenery beyond. Despite living in a posh mansion, she felt a sense of emptiness and boredom, longing for something more exciting in her life."
John
"At first, John thought it was just a spill, but as he reached down to clean it up, he realized that the popcorn was swelling and growing, filling the entire row. He tried to stand up, but he found himself sinking into the sea of kernels as if he was drowning in a sea of popcorn. He screamed for help, but the noise from the movie was too loud for anyone to hear."
Sarah
As I was sitting there, in the dimly lit movie theater, my eyes were drawn to the girl sitting next to me. She was dressed in a striking green dress, and her posture was perfect as she watched the film playing on the screen in front of us. I couldn't help but notice the contrast between her vintage-inspired clothing and the futuristic atmosphere of the theater. She seemed completely engrossed in the film, a science fiction adventure set in a world not too dissimilar from our own, yet filled with strange and fantastical technology.
Margaret And Harold
"Margaret and Harold had been married for over 50 years, and their love for each other only grew stronger with each passing day. Despite their advanced age, they still had a thirst for adventure and a desire to see new things. They decided to embark on a trip to the mountains, a place they had always dreamed of visiting."
Joe And Amanda
"Joe was a man who had lost the love of his life, his wife Amanda. She had passed away unexpectedly, leaving John with a broken heart. He was devastated and struggled to find meaning in his life without her. One day, John discovered a cutting-edge technology that allowed him to create a holographic image of Sarah, complete with her voice and movements."
Arthur
"One day, as Arthur was getting into the elevator, he noticed that there were two unfamiliar people inside. They were both dressed in dark suits, and they looked like they meant business. Arthur's heart sank as he realized that they were FBI agents, and they were there to talk to him."
Nia
"Nia was a brilliant software engineer with a sharp mind and a quick wit. She had always been fascinated by technology, and she had worked hard to make a name for herself in the competitive field of tech. Nia had landed a job at a startup that was making waves in the industry, and she was excited to be part of such a dynamic and innovative team."
Caitlyn
"Caitlyn was a young woman with bright red hair and a passion for sound. She had always been fascinated by the way that different sounds interacted with one another, and she had a natural talent for creating rich, complex audio landscapes. Her dreams led her to study audio engineering, and she quickly rose to the top of her field."
Ben And Evelyn
"Ben's fashion choice was not without its challenges, however. People would stare and make comments, and he would sometimes be the subject of ridicule. But John refused to let their opinions get to him. He was proud of who he was, and he wasn't going to let anyone take that away from him."
Sophie
"Sophie was a young girl with a sweet tooth. She loved nothing more than trying new desserts and sampling all the latest treats. One day, she heard about a local bakery that was famous for their blueberry pie. Everyone who had tried it claimed it was the best they had ever tasted, and Sophie was determined to find out for herself."
Ned
"As he continued to eat broccoli, Ned noticed a change. He found that he was able to appreciate the flavor, and he was even starting to enjoy it. He also realized that eating broccoli was having a positive impact on his health, giving him more energy and helping him feel better overall."
Lena
"Lena started working at the museum as a tour guide, showing visitors around and sharing her knowledge of the different cars on display. She was in her element, surrounded by the sleek curves and shiny chrome of these classic vehicles. She loved the way each car had its own unique story and personality, and she was passionate about sharing that with others."
Kooool! Great pictures. Enticing snippets.
