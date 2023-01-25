Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
I Created A Silicone Reptilian-Girl Doll
Art

I Created A Silicone Reptilian-Girl Doll

Andrey Myagkikh
The image born in my head is like a mirror of the accumulated aesthetic perceived…

There is a huge variety of us, and everyone is special – unique! REPTA was born in my fantasies a long time ago… In the diversity of living beings, it occupies the place of the most mysterious alien race – the “reptiloid”.

I depicted her as a reptilian-girl, with attractive aesthetics. She is different, at the same time her own, earthly – “home”.

The doll was created in a technique – a large-scale silicone mannequin with a movable skeleton inside. Cast from Ecoflex 00-20 . Reptilian coloring, glass eyes… Size 77 cm.

The doll was created in a collectible series, called by me “Aesthetics of Other Worlds”, in a visual desire to humanize the universe of alien beings.

More info: dailydoll.shop

Incredible fully silicone doll Repta 30 inches, 77 cm

I Created A Silicone Reptilian-Girl Doll

I Created A Silicone Reptilian-Girl Doll

I Created A Silicone Reptilian-Girl Doll

I Created A Silicone Reptilian-Girl Doll

I Created A Silicone Reptilian-Girl Doll

I Created A Silicone Reptilian-Girl Doll

I Created A Silicone Reptilian-Girl Doll

I Created A Silicone Reptilian-Girl Doll

I Created A Silicone Reptilian-Girl Doll

Andrey Myagkikh
Andrey Myagkikh
I'm working on aesthetic of other worlds.

Ieva Midveryte
Ieva Midveryte
Ieva, not Leva ;), is a community manager at Bored Panda. While fresh out of school, she studied marketing and creative advertising, and was ready to conquer the advertising business, but, as we can already see, life took a different turn. For four years, she worked on the photography project: "Underlook" and then flew to sell jewelry. Now you will see her get back on a more creative path here. Outside of work you will find her in nature, painting her feelings out and enjoying life.

Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
4 hours ago

Absolutely stunning and eerily beautiful. But I'm an irrepressible, reprehensible gutter-mind, sooo the first thing I thought of is that I just KNOW there is another "feature" of the doll hidden by that curled-under tail... XD

Andrey Myagkikh (Post author)
Andrey Myagkikh
Community Member
2 hours ago

I am very glad that you liked the doll. She is truly fantastic and beautiful. Take my word for it, there is nothing interesting under her twisted ponytail 😉

