I Created A Silicone Reptilian-Girl Doll
The image born in my head is like a mirror of the accumulated aesthetic perceived…
There is a huge variety of us, and everyone is special – unique! REPTA was born in my fantasies a long time ago… In the diversity of living beings, it occupies the place of the most mysterious alien race – the “reptiloid”.
I depicted her as a reptilian-girl, with attractive aesthetics. She is different, at the same time her own, earthly – “home”.
The doll was created in a technique – a large-scale silicone mannequin with a movable skeleton inside. Cast from Ecoflex 00-20 . Reptilian coloring, glass eyes… Size 77 cm.
The doll was created in a collectible series, called by me “Aesthetics of Other Worlds”, in a visual desire to humanize the universe of alien beings.
More info: dailydoll.shop
Absolutely stunning and eerily beautiful. But I'm an irrepressible, reprehensible gutter-mind, sooo the first thing I thought of is that I just KNOW there is another "feature" of the doll hidden by that curled-under tail... XD
I am very glad that you liked the doll. She is truly fantastic and beautiful. Take my word for it, there is nothing interesting under her twisted ponytail 😉
