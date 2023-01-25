I Created A Silicone Reptilian-Girl Doll

The image born in my head is like a mirror of the accumulated aesthetic perceived…

There is a huge variety of us, and everyone is special – unique! REPTA was born in my fantasies a long time ago… In the diversity of living beings, it occupies the place of the most mysterious alien race – the “reptiloid”.

I depicted her as a reptilian-girl, with attractive aesthetics. She is different, at the same time her own, earthly – “home”.

The doll was created in a technique – a large-scale silicone mannequin with a movable skeleton inside. Cast from Ecoflex 00-20 . Reptilian coloring, glass eyes… Size 77 cm.

The doll was created in a collectible series, called by me “Aesthetics of Other Worlds”, in a visual desire to humanize the universe of alien beings.

More info: dailydoll.shop

Incredible fully silicone doll Repta 30 inches, 77 cm