I Created A New Knitting Pattern For A Wolf (8 Pics)

ADVERTISEMENT

This adorable wolf is anything but fierce; he's cute and playful! During the day, he frolics with butterflies, and in the evening, he counts little sheep. Like all little ones, he’s not fond of bedtime, but I’m sure you'll become fast friends!

The pattern is designed for knitting on two needles, not in the round, and it's easy and quick to make.

I’d be thrilled to see your creations!

More info: ravelry.com