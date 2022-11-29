Some people think about doing something big to get attention, while others do something so tiny that it spikes curiosity and potentially gets more attention.

Creativity is in everything we do. It might take a long time, but we always seek to be different and creative.

Always seeking to improve, creativity has no limit and can transform common people into celebrities. Creativity gives people skills, and when that magic happens, the world changes.

There are many artists backed by the world, even people who still do not know that they are artists, children who still have not yet discovered creativity, and adults who have not developed this ability.

The magic of creativity is everywhere, just start.

So, dear Pandas, I present you my creations of the tiniest paintings, measuring from 10 millimeters to 0.7 tenths of a millimeter.

See more of my works here at Bored Panda, by clicking here and here.

More info: rankbrasil.com.br | Facebook