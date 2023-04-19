I Create Glass Figurines For Art Lovers And Nature Enthusiasts (10 Pics)

Glass figurines are beautiful and delicate works of art that are perfect for adding a touch of elegance and sophistication to any space. At the Glass Symphony family workshop, expert artisans craft stunning glass figurines of bees, octopuses, and miniature glass octopus pendants that are sure to capture your heart and imagination.

The Glass Symphony workshop is a family-owned business that has been creating glass figurines. The artisans at the workshop are passionate about their craft and use only the finest quality materials to create their stunning creations. Each piece is handcrafted with great care and attention to detail, ensuring that every figurine is truly unique.

More info: Instagram