Hello. my name is Olga and I make flowers out of wool. This technique is called wet felting. I usually use soft 100% merino wool for brooches.

This is completely handmade, I process each petal by hand. Flowers are very delicate and bright. The palette is large enough that I can create almost any flower brooch. Such as Peonies, Roses, Calla lily flowers...

Please write to me about which flowers you like the most. What other flowers should I create?

Soft Merino Wool

This is what felting wool looks like, it is very delicate.

#2

#3

Poppies With A Green Center And Brown Stamens

Red poppies are beautiful flowers, I really love to create them. They fly around the world to their owners.

#4

Red Poppies With A Black Center And Black Stamens

#5

Red Poppy Brooch

#6

#7

Red Poppy Brooch

#8

Clover Pin

#9

Orange Calla Lily Brooch

Orange Calla Lily Brooch

Once I was ordered to make Calla's brooches, in different shades. It seems they turned out quite convincingly, don't you think?

#10

Orange Calla Lily Brooch

#11

White And Purple Calla Lily Brooch

#12

White And Purple Calla Brooch

#13

Yellow Calla Lily Brooch

#14

Yellow Calla Lily Brooch

#15

Dark Red Calla Lily Pin

#16

Burgundy Calla Lily Brooch

#17

Hellebore Black Flower Brooch

#18

Hellebore Flower Pin

#19

Pink Peony Brooch

Pink Peony Brooch

For the peony brooches, I use several shades of wool to get a smooth color transition.

#20

Purple And White Peony Brooch

#21

#22

Yellow And White Peony Brooch

#23

#24

Green And White Peony Brooch

#25

#26

Red And Black Peony Brooch

#27

#28

Camellia Pin

#29

Camellia Brooch

#30

#31

#32

Brooch Roses Also Look Very Impressive

#33

#34

Red Roses

#35

#36

White Rose Brooch

#37

Peony

#38

#39

