Hello. my name is Olga and I make flowers out of wool. This technique is called wet felting. I usually use soft 100% merino wool for brooches.

This is completely handmade, I process each petal by hand. Flowers are very delicate and bright. The palette is large enough that I can create almost any flower brooch. Such as Peonies, Roses, Calla lily flowers...

Please write to me about which flowers you like the most. What other flowers should I create?

More info: inspireuplift.com