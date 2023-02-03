I Create Felted Flower Brooches From Merino Wool (39 Pics)
Hello. my name is Olga and I make flowers out of wool. This technique is called wet felting. I usually use soft 100% merino wool for brooches.
This is completely handmade, I process each petal by hand. Flowers are very delicate and bright. The palette is large enough that I can create almost any flower brooch. Such as Peonies, Roses, Calla lily flowers...
Please write to me about which flowers you like the most. What other flowers should I create?
More info: inspireuplift.com
This post may include affiliate links.
Soft Merino Wool
This is what felting wool looks like, it is very delicate.
Poppies With A Green Center And Brown Stamens
Red poppies are beautiful flowers, I really love to create them. They fly around the world to their owners.
Red Poppies With A Black Center And Black Stamens
Red Poppy Brooch
Red Poppy Brooch
Clover Pin
Orange Calla Lily Brooch
Once I was ordered to make Calla's brooches, in different shades. It seems they turned out quite convincingly, don't you think?
Orange Calla Lily Brooch
White And Purple Calla Lily Brooch
White And Purple Calla Brooch
Yellow Calla Lily Brooch
Yellow Calla Lily Brooch
Dark Red Calla Lily Pin
Burgundy Calla Lily Brooch
Hellebore Black Flower Brooch
Hellebore Flower Pin
Pink Peony Brooch
For the peony brooches, I use several shades of wool to get a smooth color transition.