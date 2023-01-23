I Create Embroidery Designs, And Here Is One For A Winter Box

It seems to me that every hostess wants her home to be comfortable. And it’s not sofas, tables, and chairs that make it cozy. It’s the little details that make it cozy. And when you do it with your own hands, it becomes many times warmer.

Winter Box. I made the design of this box with a special attitude. I had this idea for a long time. When I take this box in my hands I feel like it’s warm and keeps me warm. I present to you a machine embroidery design. With his help and my instructions, you will create such beauty yourself.

More info: inspireuplift.com