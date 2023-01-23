Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
I Create Embroidery Designs, And Here Is One For A Winter Box
Nadezhda
It seems to me that every hostess wants her home to be comfortable. And it’s not sofas, tables, and chairs that make it cozy. It’s the little details that make it cozy. And when you do it with your own hands, it becomes many times warmer.

Winter Box. I made the design of this box with a special attitude. I had this idea for a long time. When I take this box in my hands I feel like it’s warm and keeps me warm. I present to you a machine embroidery design. With his help and my instructions, you will create such beauty yourself.

More info: inspireuplift.com

Nadezhda
Nadezhda
When I retired, I became interested in creating programs for embroidery machines. I studied and continue to study – it’s the most exciting thing in life. I am trying my hand in different directions and one of them is FSL jewelry. I hope that you will love my work as much as I love it.

Ieva Midveryte
Ieva Midveryte
Ieva, not Leva ;), is a community manager at Bored Panda. While fresh out of school, she studied marketing and creative advertising, and was ready to conquer the advertising business, but, as we can already see, life took a different turn. For four years, she worked on the photography project: "Underlook" and then flew to sell jewelry. Now you will see her get back on a more creative path here. Outside of work you will find her in nature, painting her feelings out and enjoying life.

