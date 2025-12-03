I Create Cross Stitch Patterns Of Maps, And Here Are My Most Popular Designs (22 Pics)

ADVERTISEMENT

My name is Karolina, and I am passionate about travel and cross stitch, so I started to create cross stitch maps. I sell my patterns on Etsy in order to make some extra money for my travels.

I create various patterns from simple geometric ones, fit for any beginner, to more complex ones, with floral, landscape, and watercolor designs.

My passion for cross stitch started in 2019. My passion for travel started much earlier. With this shop, I try to combine both. Every trip I took started with staring at maps and dreaming about what was out there. That is why maps are my favourite wall decor. Cross stitching, on the other hand, is my way of unwinding and cooling down. For me, it is like an embroidery puzzle, where by adding every x you get closer to seeing the final picture.

More info: Etsy

1. Antarctica

2. Australia

3. Antarctica

4. Canada

5. Colombia

6. Europe

7. Iceland

8. India

9. Ireland

10. Italy

11. Mexico

12. New Zealand

13. New Zealand

14. Scotland

15. Scotland

16. Spain

17. USA

18. USA

19. Venezuela

20. World

21. World

22. World