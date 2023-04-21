Kodachrome film was epic for capturing colors crisply and vibrantly- and most importantly, the pictures would not degrade over time. Pictures taken with other films start to show color degradation.

Kodachrome was a slide film, so you would typically see them using a slide viewer. Kodak stopped making the film and the chemicals to develop it in 2009. Enjoy this collection of Kodachrome images.

#1

Hawaii Tourists, Circa 1960s

#2

A Cowboy, His Tricycle And Red Wagon, 1959

#3

Finally Home, 1945

#4

Peyto Lake, Banff Natl Park, Canada, July 1977

#5

St. Nick's Animals, Lake Placid, NY – 1955

#6

Leslie On The Couch, 1952

#7

Welcome Home Hula Dance On Ford Island, Honolulu, Hawaii – 1950s Uss Shangri-La

#8

Woolman Lake, Mt. Holly, Nj, 1950s

#9

German Schoolchildren Somewhere In The Rhineland, West Germany, 1958

#10

Woman And Kangaroo, Australia, 1964

#11

Strange Driveway, 1960s

#12

The Wedding, Southern California, 1956

#13

Ladies Who Lunch, 1961

#14

Tiny House, Lake Mills, Wi, 1950

#15

Getting The Boat Ready For Vacation, 1953

#16

Green Velvet Dress, 1954

#17

Prehistoric Gardens, Port Orford, Oregon, 1961

#18

Joanie, 1974

#19

Mary's Technicolor Dreamskirt, 1972

#20

Wakiki Beach, Hi, 1950

#21

Mink Stole, 1955

#22

I Love Lamp, Circa 1957

#23

Sullen Teenager At Royal Gorge Bridge, Colorado, 1956

#24

Coney Island, NY, 1961

#25

Brownie And Girl Scout, 1961

#26

Sitting Pretty, 1950s

#27

The Indians, 1948

#28

Picnic In Hawaii, 1953

#29

Pie-Eating Contest, Peoria, Il, 1964

#30

They Give Us Those Nice Bright Colors, Give Us The Greens Of Summers, Makes You Think All The World's A Sunny Day!

#31

I Don't Know What's Going On And I Don't Care - This Is Fabulous, 1968

#32

Mother And Daughter Walk Along Lagoon, Palace Of Fine Arts, San Francisco, 1960

#33

Abe And Julia's 51st Wedding Anniversary Dinner, 1952, Blue Earth, Minnesota

#34

The Couple, 1957

#35

Black And White Party In 1951, New York

#36

What's The Problem, Bill? Yellowstone Park, Wyoming, 1967

#37

Taco Bell Float At Chasco Fiesta Street Parade, New Port Richey, Fl, 1967

#38

Colored Police Cars In Dearborn, Michigan, 1956

#39

King Brothers Circus, Norwood, Ma, 1954

#40

Happy Acres, A Resort In Connecticut, Around 1954

