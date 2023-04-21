I Collected 40 Vintage Kodachrome Photographs That Still Look Vibrant Today
Kodachrome film was epic for capturing colors crisply and vibrantly- and most importantly, the pictures would not degrade over time. Pictures taken with other films start to show color degradation.
Kodachrome was a slide film, so you would typically see them using a slide viewer. Kodak stopped making the film and the chemicals to develop it in 2009. Enjoy this collection of Kodachrome images.
This post may include affiliate links.