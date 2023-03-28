Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

I Captured Olive Ridley Sea Turtle Taking First Step And Swim (4 Pics)
10points
User submission
Animals9 hours ago

I Captured Olive Ridley Sea Turtle Taking First Step And Swim (4 Pics)

Bhupendra Chaudhary
Community member

Turtle Festival At Velas Beach – Olive Ridley takes first step and swim into the ocean.

Welcome to Turtle Fest at Velas Beach! This annual festival celebrates the beauty and wonder of the sea turtles that call this pristine coastline their home. Join us as we take part in a one-of-a-kind experience that brings you up close and personal with these amazing creatures.

During Turtle Fest, you’ll get to witness the hatching of baby turtles and their journey to the sea, an awe-inspiring moment that is sure to stay with you forever.

Olive Ridley Sea Turtle

I Captured Olive Ridley Sea Turtle Taking First Step And Swim (4 Pics)

Olive Ridley Sea Turtle’s first steps

I Captured Olive Ridley Sea Turtle Taking First Step And Swim (4 Pics)

I Captured Olive Ridley Sea Turtle Taking First Step And Swim (4 Pics)

Olive Ridley Sea Turtle’s complete video!

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Bhupendra Chaudhary
Bhupendra Chaudhary
Author, Community member

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read more »
Gabrielė Malukaitė 🇺🇦
Gabrielė Malukaitė 🇺🇦
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Gabrielė, or, as other people like to call her, Gab, Gabi, Gabert or Gabe, is a senior community manager at Bored Panda. Despite all the names above you can also call her a Viking since she has acquired a BA in Scandinavian Studies (feel free to send her a message in Norwegian). After the bachelor, this Viking wanted to conquer more lands—that is why she flew to Belgium and finished a MA in Cultural Studies. Gabrielė is a true culture enthusiast. Besides work, she is learning how to play a guitar and enjoys going to movies, art exhibitions and concerts.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Animals
Homepage
Trending
Animals
Homepage
Next in Animals
Popular on Bored Panda
Start the discussion
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda