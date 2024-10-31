ADVERTISEMENT

My friend needed to visit Cornell for an art project so I tagged along and ended up getting these liminal space photos in the museum.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

I Captured Liminal Spaces In Johnson Museum Of Art, Cornell University (6 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
ilewono_photography
Add photo comments
POST

#2

I Captured Liminal Spaces In Johnson Museum Of Art, Cornell University (6 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
ilewono_photography
Add photo comments
POST
#3

I Captured Liminal Spaces In Johnson Museum Of Art, Cornell University (6 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
ilewono_photography
Add photo comments
POST
#4

I Captured Liminal Spaces In Johnson Museum Of Art, Cornell University (6 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
ilewono_photography
Add photo comments
POST
#5

I Captured Liminal Spaces In Johnson Museum Of Art, Cornell University (6 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
ilewono_photography
Add photo comments
POST
#6

I Captured Liminal Spaces In Johnson Museum Of Art, Cornell University (6 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
ilewono_photography
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!