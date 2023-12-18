ADVERTISEMENT

For the past six weeks I have been building a Lego version of the elves frolicking at the North Pole. It currently measures 20 inches by 20 inches and continues to grow. Next I will be adding lights and motion. I need a larger dining room table!

More info: lisawernerphotos.blogspot.com

The only way in or out of Lego North Pole is via a magical portal

I Built The North Pole Out Of Legos Shares stats

An elf feeding an Eggo waffle to a group of birds

I Built The North Pole Out Of Legos Shares stats

Elves making s’mores and drinking peppermint hot chocolate

I Built The North Pole Out Of Legos Shares stats

An elf had an accident skiing and got stuck in a Christmas tree

I Built The North Pole Out Of Legos Shares stats

ADVERTISEMENT

Small white seal pups are hard to see in the snow

I Built The North Pole Out Of Legos Shares stats

ADVERTISEMENT

The tip jar for a popular elf band is overflowing with money

I Built The North Pole Out Of Legos Shares stats

Everyone who enters is greeted with a free balloon animal

I Built The North Pole Out Of Legos Shares stats

A squirrel finds an acorn under a Christmas tree

I Built The North Pole Out Of Legos Shares stats

ADVERTISEMENT

Pretzels and popcorn are free at Lego North Pole

I Built The North Pole Out Of Legos Shares stats

An elf toymaker who loves his job

I Built The North Pole Out Of Legos Shares stats

A photographer is thrilled when a penguin waddles by

ADVERTISEMENT

I Built The North Pole Out Of Legos Shares stats

Santa comes to the rescue of an elf skier who got stuck in a tree

I Built The North Pole Out Of Legos Shares stats

An elf feeds carrots and apples to hungry reindeer

I Built The North Pole Out Of Legos Shares stats

ADVERTISEMENT

Santa gets lots of letters from children asking for their favorite toys

I Built The North Pole Out Of Legos Shares stats

Mrs. Claus makes sure that everyone is fed, including the animals

I Built The North Pole Out Of Legos Shares stats

A white cut out view of Lego North Pole

ADVERTISEMENT

I Built The North Pole Out Of Legos Shares stats

Looking straight down on Lego North Pole

I Built The North Pole Out Of Legos Shares stats

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!