For the past six weeks I have been building a Lego version of the elves frolicking at the North Pole. It currently measures 20 inches by 20 inches and continues to grow. Next I will be adding lights and motion. I need a larger dining room table!
More info: lisawernerphotos.blogspot.com
The only way in or out of Lego North Pole is via a magical portal
An elf feeding an Eggo waffle to a group of birds
Elves making s’mores and drinking peppermint hot chocolate
An elf had an accident skiing and got stuck in a Christmas tree
Small white seal pups are hard to see in the snow
The tip jar for a popular elf band is overflowing with money
Everyone who enters is greeted with a free balloon animal
A squirrel finds an acorn under a Christmas tree
Pretzels and popcorn are free at Lego North Pole
An elf toymaker who loves his job
A photographer is thrilled when a penguin waddles by
Santa comes to the rescue of an elf skier who got stuck in a tree
An elf feeds carrots and apples to hungry reindeer
Santa gets lots of letters from children asking for their favorite toys
Mrs. Claus makes sure that everyone is fed, including the animals
A white cut out view of Lego North Pole
Looking straight down on Lego North Pole
