I Animate My Watercolors (5 Pics)
I Animate My Watercolors (5 Pics)

Maja Wrońska
Community member

I’m an architect, but in the meantime, I paint with watercolor. I paint using a photo as a reference. When covid started I painted all summer locations in Europe and I somehow liked painting from my home.

It’s cheaper (haha) and I got bored easily this way I can change the location of the places I paint. I also do quite extensive research on the place, I find it on Google maps, check out stores, etc. I use cc0 photos for reference but I’m not trying to repaint the photo, I try to do it in my style, this is the photo of this location that I used for reference.

More info: Etsy | Instagram

Maja Wrońska
Maja Wrońska
Author, Community member

I’m an architect, watercolorist and freelance illustrator from Poland. I create mostly watercolors that focus on architecture and cities. Among others my works were exhibited at Biennale of Architecture in Venice, on the set of several TV shows. I’m also an author of Gronby motif for IKEA.

If you interested in working with me or have any question send me an email to majawronska@gmail.com

