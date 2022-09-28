While I'm dealing with my illness, the best therapy for me is drawing and painting. I'm enjoying creating again.

I painted three big cats on my bedroom wall to remind me to keep fighting for my health, it encourages me.

Face painting is also a fun way to keep busy. I painted a panda on my face to look like it's hanging off my glasses. I painted ribbons on my forehead to symbolize the creative ideas I try to get out. I love drawing animals on lined paper and making them look 3D. And cute animals hide in envelopes to look like they surprise us.

More info: Facebook

Iantha Naicker
Iantha Naicker
Iantha Naicker
Iantha Naicker
Iantha Naicker
Iantha Naicker
Iantha Naicker
Iantha Naicker
Iantha Naicker
Iantha Naicker
Iantha Naicker
Iantha Naicker
